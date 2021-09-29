Three new teams — and a new No. 1 — in our weekly North Carolina high school rankings

The Hough Huskies would defeat conference rival the JC Cougars 16-10 at Memorial Stadium Friday September 24, 2021.

After the marquee matchup this past weekend gave us all the drama we expected from the top two teams in the state meeting, we have a new No. 1 team in the 4A classification in North Carolina high school football, with unbeaten Hough High edging Chambers.

From the Raleigh region, Cleveland, with its star running back Omarion Hampton running wild, locked down the No. 3 spot. Cardinal Gibbons, which remains No. 1 in the Triangle Sweet 16, slots in at No. 7 in this ranking.

Here are the rest of the state-wide rankings:

4A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Hough (5-0) 2 2 Chambers (5-1) 1 3 Cleveland (5-0) 3 4 Grimsley (5-0) 6 5 Northern Guilford (5-0) 7 6 Myers Park (4-2) 10 7 Cardinal Gibbons (3-2) 4 8 East Forsyth (4-1) 8 9 New Bern (5-1) 5 10 Richmond (4-1) 9

3A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Scotland (5-1) 1 2 Jacksonville (4-0) 6 3 Lee County (5-1) 2 4 Kings Mountain (4-1) 4 5 Dudley (4-1) 3 6 Seventy-First (4-0) 5 7 South Point (4-1) 9 8 J.B. Hunt (5-0) 7 9 Crest (3-1) NR 10 West Charlotte (3-1) NR

2A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Reidsville (3-0) 1 2 Salisbury (5-0) 2 3 Northeastern (4-0) 3 4 Maiden (5-0) 4 5 Shelby (4-1) 5 6 Whiteville (4-0) 8 7 Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1) 7 8 Hendersonville (5-1) 9 9 Burns (3-2) 10 10 Chase (5-0) NR

1A

