High School Sports
There’s a new No. 1 high school football team in the Raleigh area
There’s a new No. 1 in the News & Observer/Herald-Sun Sweet 16. Cleveland was able to remain undefeated last week with a 49-6 win over Fuquay-Varina and claim the top spot in the poll.
Cardinal Gibbons shut out Enloe, 37-0, but fell one spot in the poll.
Here is a look at this week’s Sweet 16.
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Cleveland
|(6-0)
|2
|2
|Cardinal Gibbons
|(4-2)
|1
|3
|Heritage
|(6-0)
|6
|4
|Leesville Road
|(5-0)
|5
|5
|Rolesville
|(4-2)
|4
|6
|Millbrook
|(5-1)
|3
|7
|Princeton
|(5-0)
|7
|8
|Wake Forest
|(4-2)
|8
|9
|Panther Creek
|(5-1)
|9
|10
|Knightdale
|(3-2)
|10
|11
|Wakefield
|(4-2)
|11
|12
|Middle Creek
|(4-2)
|15
|13
|Hillside
|(3-2)
|12
|14
|Garner
|(2-2)
|13
|15
|West Johnston
|(4-1)
|NR
|16
|Chapel Hill
|(5-1)
|16
