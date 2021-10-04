High School Sports

There’s a new No. 1 high school football team in the Raleigh area

There’s a new No. 1 in the News & Observer/Herald-Sun Sweet 16. Cleveland was able to remain undefeated last week with a 49-6 win over Fuquay-Varina and claim the top spot in the poll.

Cardinal Gibbons shut out Enloe, 37-0, but fell one spot in the poll.

Here is a look at this week’s Sweet 16.

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Cleveland(6-0)2
2Cardinal Gibbons(4-2)1
3Heritage(6-0)6
4Leesville Road(5-0)5
5Rolesville(4-2)4
6Millbrook(5-1)3
7Princeton(5-0)7
8Wake Forest(4-2)8
9Panther Creek(5-1)9
10Knightdale(3-2)10
11Wakefield(4-2)11
12Middle Creek(4-2)15
13Hillside(3-2)12
14Garner(2-2)13
15West Johnston(4-1)NR
16Chapel Hill(5-1)16
