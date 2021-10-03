Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (10.8.21)

Athlete of the week

Here are the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Note: to vote more than once, refresh the page.

Josh Bevan, Green Hope Soccer: The Falcons’ junior scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to give Green Hope a 2-1 win in the extra session at Green Level Sept. 29.

Bevan also assisted on Green Hope’s other goal in the Green Level victory.

Bevan has 11 goals and four assists for Green Hope (5-2-1, through Sunday).

Kylie Cackovic, Holly Springs Volleyball: The Golden Hawks’ senior had 44 kills, 26 digs, four aces and two blocks as Holly Spring beat Apex Friendship and Middle Creek.

Cackovic had 21 kills, 14 digs, two aces and a block in a 3-1 win at Middle Creek Sept. 28.

She also had 23 kills, 12 digs, two aces, and a block in 3-1 victory over Apex Friendship.

Cackovic had 232 kills, 152 digs, 35 aces and 20 blocks for Holly Springs (12-4, through Sunday).

Abby Capps, Princeton Cross Country: The Bulldogs’ sophomore ran a personal-record 24:48.10 to finish as runner-up in Princeton’s home course at Pikeville Park Sept. 29.

Sam Dewar, North Raleigh Christian Cross Country: The Knights’ junior ran a personal-best 16:03.30 to finish as runner-up in the Boys’ Red Race at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary Oct. 2.

Dewar also led his North Raleigh Christian boys’ cross country team to a 19th-place finish the same day.

Mikey DiPasquale, Wake Forest Football: The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back had 104 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead Wake Forest to a 40-18 win at Knightdale Oct. 1.

DiPasquale has 344 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 62 carries for Wake Forest (4-2) this season.

Jaques Lavielle, Apex Soccer: The Cougars’ senior had two goals and three assists in three Apex wins.

Lavielle had two goals, including the game-winner in a 4-1 win at Middle Creek Sept. 27.

He also had three assists in a 3-1 win over Holly Springs Sept. 29.

Apex also beat Apex Friendship 1-0 Sept. 30.

Lavielle had eight goals and 10 assists for Apex (10-1-1, through Sunday).

Anthony Melvin, Ravenscroft Football: The 5-foot-11, 150-pound running back had 224 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 24 carries, including an 85-yard touchdown, to put Ravenscroft up 21-14 on High Point Christian with 1:46 left in the game, Oct. 1.

Melvin, who also plays defensive back, had four tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception that put the game away with 39 seconds left.

Melvin has 731 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing on 84 carries for a Ravenscroft team (5-1) that has won four straight games.

Sarah Mitchell, Apex Cross Country: The Cougars’ senior ran a personal-best 17:54.20 to win the High School Women’s race at the Wendy’s Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte Oct. 2.

Mitchell won the Wendy’s race by 26 seconds over the field.

Keyshawn Monk, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot, 175-pound senior free safety had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and an interception to help Cleveland remain undefeated (6-0) with a 49-6 win over Fuquay Varina Oct. 1.

Monk has 55 tackles and four interceptions for Cleveland this season.

Nio Ramirez, Raleigh Christian Soccer: The Eagles’ senior forward had five goals and two assists as Raleigh Christian Academy split games with Greenville Christian and Southside Christian.

Ramirez had three goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Greenville Christian Sept. 28.

He also had two goals and one assist in a 4-3 loss at Southside Christian Oct. 1.

Ramirez has 13 goals and three assists for Raleigh Christian Academy (1-7-1, through Sunday).

Saia Rampersaud, Durham Academy Golf: The Cavaliers’ freshman shot an even par 36 at Hope Valley Country Club to lead Durham Academy to a win over St. Mary’s Sept. 30.

Rampersaud had a birdie and seven pars in her round to help Durham Academy stay unbeaten through Sunday.

Morgan Roth, Ravenscroft Field Hockey: The Ravens’ senior defender led Ravenscroft to shutouts of both Cape Fear Academy and St. Mary’s.

Ravenscroft field hockey coach, Michelle Then, says Roth “played one of the best defensive games she’s ever seen in high school,” in 1-0 win over St. Mary’s,Sept. 28.

Roth also played a key role in an 8-0 shutout of Cape Fear Academy Sept. 30.

Ravenscroft is 4-6 through Sunday.

Ian Rouse, Jordan Cross Country: The Falcons’ junior ran a personal-best 16:05.24 to win the Boys’ Championship 5,000-meter race at the Hagan Stone Cross Country Classic in Pleasant Garden (NC) Oct. 2.

Rouse’s efforts led the Jordan boys’ cross country team to runner-up finish at the same meet.

Krister Sjoblad, Athens Drive Cross Country: The Jaguars’ junior broke his own school record, running a 15:43.80, to finish fourth in the Seeded Invitational at the Great American Cross Country Festival at WakeMed Complex in Cary Oct. 2.

Sjoblad also helped the Athens Drive boys’ cross country team to a 13th-place finish at the same meet.

Maddie Sparrow, Woods Charter Cross Country: The Wolves’ junior ran a personal-best 20:48 to win the girls’ championship race at the Dorothea Dix Invitational Oct. 2.

Sparrow’s time was the sixth fastest time run by a NCHSAA class 1A girl this season, according to Woods Charter cross country coach Karen Hawkins.

Lex Thomas, Heritage Football: The 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback completed of 11 of 20 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead Heritage to a 35-17 win over Millbrook in a battle of unbeaten teams, Oct. 1.

Thomas, a N.C. State commit, is 80 of 115 for 1,266 yards passing and 17 touchdown throws for Heritage (6-0) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 2.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

Note: To vote more than once, refresh the page.