NC high school football state rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams across the state?

There isn’t much movement in the top of the 4A rankings this week, but there is elsewhere.

Seventy-First made a big leap in 3A from No. 5 to No. 2, and one new team — Princeton — joined the Top 10 party in 2A.

Here are the rest of our all-state football rankings, by class.

4A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Hough (6-0) 1 2 Chambers (5-1) 2 3 Cleveland (6-0) 3 4 Grimsley (6-0) 4 5 Northern Guilford (6-0) 5 6 Myers Park (5-2) 6 7 Cardinal Gibbons (4-2) 7 8 New Bern (6-1) 9 9 East Forsyth (4-1) 8 10 Richmond (5-1) 10

3A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Scotland (5-1) 1 2 Seventy-First (5-0) 5 3 Lee County (5-1) 2 4 Dudley (5-1) 4 5 Kings Mountain (5-1) 3 6 Jacksonville (4-1) 6 7 Crest (4-1) 9 8 South Point (4-2) 7 9 West Charlotte (4-1) 10 10 J.B. Hunt (6-0) 8

2A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Reidsville (5-0) 1 2 Salisbury (6-0) 2 3 Northeastern (5-0) 3 4 Maiden (6-0) 4 5 Shelby (5-1) 5 6 Whiteville (5-0) 6 7 Hendersonville (6-1) 8 8 Wallace-Rose Hill (5-1) 7 9 Burns (4-2) 9 10 Princeton (5-0)



NR

1A

