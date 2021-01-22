Photos from the career of baseball slugger Hank Aaron

Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta, Ga., in this April 8, 1974 file photo. Dodgers pitcher Al Downing, catcher Joe Ferguson and umpire David Davidson look on. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.
HARRY HARRIS
AP
Atlanta, GA
Hank Aaron, who battled racism and threats during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record and finished his career with 755 home runs died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. Here are some photos from his storied career.
Teammates extend their congratulations as they greet Hank Aaron at home plate en route to dugout after hitting his 715th career home run in a game Monday night, April 8, 1974 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. CK ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this April 8, 1974, file photo, Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron holds aloft the ball he hit for his 715th career home in Atlanta. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Anonymous AP
In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. AP
A Topps baseball card depicting Hank Aaron is displayed for a photograph in New York on Feb. 11, 2010. RICHARD PERRY NYT
In this July 14, 1968, file photo, Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron smiles as he looks at the trophy presented him by Braves President Bill Bartholomay, after Aaron hit his 500th career home run in Atlanta. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Charles Kelly AP
Hank Aaron, left, of the Atlanta Braves, and Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants, get together for a chat prior the All-Star game in Cincinnati on July 14, 1970. AP
Baseball legend Hank Aaron in New York on Feb. 23, 2011. Aaron, who faced down racism as he eclipsed Babe Ruth as baseballÕs home run king, hitting 755 homers and holding the most celebrated record in sports for more than 30 years, has died. He was 86. EARL WILSON NYT
Hank Aaron gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field following a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 715th home run before the start of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 8, 2014, in Atlanta. David Goldman AP
In this April 8, 2014, file photo, Hank Aaron, left, sits with his wife Billye, during a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 715th home run before the start of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets in Atlanta. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. David Goldman AP
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron sits for a portrait after receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, in this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, file photo. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Ron Harris AP
