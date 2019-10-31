Word of God Christian Academy to honor John Wall

Ten years ago a basketball prodigy made a tiny Christian school on Rock Quarry Road into a household name across the nation.

John Wall was a once in a generation point guard, fast as lightning, with uncanny athletic ability. Wall had bounced around a couple of schools in Wake County - first at Garner High, then Broughton - before settling in at Word of God, and with his out of this world basketball skills, putting the school on the map.

Word of God might have been what Pastor Mitch Summerfield called the best kept secret, that is until Wall arrived.

Now, 10 years removed from Wall putting the school on the map all across the country, Word of God Christian Academy is honoring its most recognizable alum.

Saturday will be known as ‘John Wall Day’ in the city of Raleigh, and Word of God will official retire Wall’s jersey.

“I would say it’s no time like the present,” Summerfield told the N&O. “What we are now trying to do is make sure we are helping establishing legacy, not just for my parents (who founded the school), but for everybody who has come through WOGCA. With that being the case there will be others who will get their jerseys retired as well.”

During his senior year, Wall was a five-star recruit and the consensus No. 1 point guard in the country. He averaged 19.7 points and nine assists per game. He committed to the University of Kentucky and after one season with the Wildcats, Wall entered the NBA Draft. On June 24, 2010, the Washington Wizards made Wall the No. 1 overall pick. Wall has played his entire career with the Wizards so far and has been an NBA All-Star five times.

As long as Wall has played in the NBA, even when he was at Kentucky, he always let it be known that Raleigh was home. For that he will be honored on Saturday. Wall will receive an official proclamation signed by the mayor, officially making Nov. 2 ‘John Wall Day.’

Isaiah Todd, a five-star basketball player who will play his senior year at Word of God, remembers first hearing about Wall when he got to the Wizards. Todd, who grew up in Baltimore before moving to Richmond, is a little shocked that he is playing in the same gym that Wall played in.

“It’s a little hard to believe sometimes,” Todd told the N&O. “Sometimes it slips your mind until you see all the trophies and the pictures of the team, constantly reminder.”

Since leaving Raleigh years ago and embarking on his basketball career, Wall has remained an ambassador for the school, Summerfield said. When Wall walked the halls of Word of God, Summerfield saw big things in the future star back then.

“When I see all of these young men I see greatness no matter what,” Summerfield said. “I think that’s why we push them so hard, not that they don’t have other people, but our job … the Bible tells us before we were formed in our mother’s womb there was already purpose that God placed on your life. So it’s no secret that he was supposed to end up at WOGCA, not just help the school, but to earmark his legacy.”

The event on Saturday will follow a ‘Legacy Ball’ on Friday night. Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, the public is welcomed on campus for a morning full of activities leading up to the jersey retirement ceremony.

Todd, who verbally committed to the University of Michigan earlier this month, hopes that one day he can return to the school and be honored like Wall.

“Definitely, especially since I actually followed in his footsteps,” Todd said. “I just feel like maybe one day, God willing.”

