Football

NFL Top Shots: Photos from the NFC and AFC championship games

A young Packer supporter holds his sign before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
A young Packer supporter holds his sign before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Jeffrey Phelps AP

Check out photos from some of the top sports photographers covering the NFL championship games between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Photos will be updated throughout the day.

BuccaneersPackersFootball.JPG
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs onto the field for warm ups before the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Jeffrey Phelps AP

BuccaneersPackersFootball (1).JPG
Jeff Kahlow poses with his Frozen Tundra outfit before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Mike Roemer AP
  Comments  

Football

Dieter Kurtenbach: The 49ers can’t miss out on Matthew Stafford

Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use