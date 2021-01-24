Football NFL Top Shots: Photos from the NFC and AFC championship games By Scott Sharpe January 24, 2021 02:33 PM ORDER REPRINT → A young Packer supporter holds his sign before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Jeffrey Phelps AP Check out photos from some of the top sports photographers covering the NFL championship games between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Photos will be updated throughout the day. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs onto the field for warm ups before the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Jeffrey Phelps AP Jeff Kahlow poses with his Frozen Tundra outfit before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Mike Roemer AP Comments
Comments