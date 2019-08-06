Canes trade defenseman Trevor Carrick to San Jose for Kyle Wood

Charlotte Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick gives thumbs-up as he leaves the team’s Calder Cup championship rally at Bojangles’ Coliseum on Monday. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Trevor Carrick, one of the leaders this past season during the Charlotte Checkers’ run to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup.

The Canes said Tuesday that Carrick, 25, had been dealt to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Kyle Wood, who spent last season with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL.

“Kyle is a big, puck-moving defenseman,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He’s a couple years younger than Trevor, and will have time to continue to develop on Charlotte’s blueline. We thank Trevor for his contributions to our organization and wish him the best in San Jose.”

Wood, 23, was second among Barracuda defensemen in assists (29) and points (35) and was the team’s alternate captain. The right-hand shooting D-man, listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds, was a third-round selection by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Carrick, drafted in the fourth round by Carolina in 2012, played four career NHL games with the Hurricanes and 347 in the AHL. He was fourth among AHL defensemen in assists (38) last season and had three goals and nine assists in 16 playoff games as the Checkers, the Canes’ AHL affiliate, won the championship.

