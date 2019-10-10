Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook to have surgery, expected to be out 6-8 weeks

SHARE COPY LINK

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook will have surgery Friday to repair an injured core muscle, the team announced Thursday.

His recovery is expected to take six to eight weeks, according to the team.

Martinook, 27, played in all 82 games for the Canes in last year’s regular season, and scored 15 goals and had 10 assists. In the 2019 playoffs, he had four assists in 10 games.

The 6-1, 204-pound forward has had one assist so far this season. The Hurricanes next game is Friday at home against the Islanders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.