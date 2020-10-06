Canes’ first-round pick Jarvis says he plays like Point. When will he be NHL ready?

Portland Winterhawks

Seth Jarvis spent part of Tuesday looking at the 31 NHL hats and jerseys sent to him by the league, wondering which he would be putting on hours later when the 2020 NHL Draft began.

At some point, the Portland Winterhawks forward fingered the Carolina Hurricanes sweater and cap. The Canes had the 13th overall pick in the first round Tuesday and Jarvis had to believe that was a possibility.

“I kind of looked at the hats and which one I kind of looked best in,” he said in a media call.

And now that he has officially been chosen by the Hurricanes in the first round? What does he do with the other 30 caps and jerseys?

“Maybe keep them as little bit of motivation?” Jarvis said.

At least 11 of them. Eleven teams passed on him in the first round (Ottawa had two picks in the top five), perhaps concerned about his size — he’s listed at 5-10 and 176 pounds — if impressed by his skill.

But Jarvis, 18, said he models his play after that of forward Brayden Point of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

“He’s a smaller-body player who can have an impact on a team and on a game,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis can score. He did it 42 times last season for the Winterhawks, closing third in the WHL in goals and finishing second with 98 points before the pandemic shut down the season. For him, size is not an issue. He made an impact.

“I don’t like to compare players at this age but what he brings to the table our scouts really, really liked,” Don Waddell, the Canes’ president and general manager, said in on the media call. “He makes players around him better. When you look at these types of picks, especially the 13th pick, you want to make sure you get not only a highly skilled player but somebody who can drive the line. He can do that. We look for him to be a big point-getter as his career continues.

“We talk about players who have lots of tools but not the tool box. He’s definitely got the mind to think the game and make the plays. His skating is unbelievable (and) his vision is outstanding.”

At the same time, Waddell said Jarvis likely would spend another season in junior hockey and continue his development.

Jarvis, rated 11th among North America skaters by NHL Central Scouting, had to play the waiting game Tuesday.

A few minutes after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league was targeting Jan. 1, 2021 as the starting date of the new season, the New York Rangers made the No. 1 pick of the draft.

The pick: forward Alexis Lafreniere of Rimouski of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. That was expected from the time the Rangers won the NHL draft lottery and landed the No. 1 overall pick.

There was some thought the Canes might try to select Russian goalie Yaroslav Askarov, but the Nashville Predators took him with the No. 11 pick. A few minutes later, Jarvis heard his name called by Waddell.

Jarvis already has some understanding of the team that drafted him and where he’s headed. Seems he has an affinity for a local college team.

Jarvis, a native of Winnipeg, has Duke paraphernalia in his room at home. His family are “big” Blue Devils fans, he said. He’s a big fan of college basketball and the Blue Devils have one of the best programs.

“Just seeing them always winning, when you’re a little bit young you like the teams that are winning and Duke was definitely doing that,” Jarvis said.

The 2020 draft continues Wednesday with the second through the seventh rounds, and the Canes will have seven total picks.

Something to consider: the Canes drafted center Sebastian Aho in the second round (2015), defenseman Brett Pesce in the third (2013) and defenseman Jaccob Slavin in the fourth round (2012). The three are a part of the youthful core that helped the Canes return to the playoffs the past two seasons.

While there have been successes, the draft also produces some choices that prove to be busts. In 2009, the Canes took forward Phiippe Paradis with their first-round pick (27th) in June and had traded him by December. Paradis has never played in the NHL.