NHL free agency begins. Were the Hurricanes busy?

Longtime New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, seen allowing a goal to Hurricanes forward, Andrei Svechnikov last season, signed a free-agent deal Friday with the Washington Capitals and will stay in the Metropolitan Division. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Don Waddell said the first day of NHL free agency could be a slow day for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Waddell was right. It was a slow Friday.

On a day when goalies were on the move in the NHL — or in Anton Khudobin’s case, staying put in Dallas — and other unrestricted free agents found takers, the Canes stayed put. No signings, no trades.

Waddell, the Canes’ president and general manager, said this week that the flat NHL salary cap and the worrisome financial uncertainty surrounding next season because of the pandemic would cause teams to move cautiously.

Waddell said this year’s unique situation could result in teams relying more on hockey trades than free agency to address needs. That might unfold in the coming days, he said, and he has talked with several general managers.

“We don’t have a lot of money to spend under the cap and we’ve got to spend it wisely,” Waddell said on a media call Wednesday.

One question was answered Thursday when Justin Williams announced he would retire, ending his sterling 19-year NHL career. The Canes will not go through another offseason with the door remaining open for the former captain, although they certainly would have welcomed Williams back had he decided to delay a decision.

Goalies were in demand Friday as free agency began and there was a big change in Washington with the Capitals. Braden Holtby, long the franchise goalie, signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks while the Caps signed Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year deal.

For Lundqvist, it was a matter of slipping out of the New York Rangers jersey he has worn so long and well —especially against the Canes — and putting on a Caps sweater. He’ll stay in the Metropolitan Division, albeit likely in a backup role.

In other signings Friday, goalie Jacob Markstrom agreed to a six-year deal with the Calgary Flames.

Waddell, asked Wednesday about upgrading the Canes’ goaltending, said he was “happy” with goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. The Canes reached postseason for a second straight season with Mrazek and Reimer in net after Mrazek teamed with Curtis McElhinney on Carolina’s playoff team in 2018-19.

Goalie Anton Forsberg, who played three games for the Canes this past season, was an unrestricted free agent and signed a one-year deal Friday with the Edmonton Oilers. Forsberg was awarded a one-year NHL contract in arbitration with the Canes last year but spent most of the season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

The Canes had two free-agent defensemen test the market — Trevor van Riemsdyk and Sami Vatanen, who was acquired last season in a trade with New Jersey.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday he didn’t anticipate a lot of changes and said, “I’d be happy if we come back with the same group.”