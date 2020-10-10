Canes’ Warren Foegele, Haydn Fleury file for salary arbitration

Carolina Hurricanes’ Haydn Fleury (4) waits for a face-off against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Carolina Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele and defenseman Haydn Fleury both have filed for salary arbitration, the NHL Players Association announced Saturday.

The NHLPA said 26 players will seek arbitration. Those include forward Clark Bishop and defenseman Gustav Forsling, who played this past season for the Canes’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

All four players were restricted free agents after the 2019-20 season and were given qualifying offers by the Hurricanes this week.

Don Waddell, the Canes’ president and general manager, said on a recent media call that the team was in contract conversations with the agents for Foegele and Fleury and that he hoped to have both signed soon.

A year ago, forward Brock McGinn filed for arbitration and was given a arbitration hearing date but was able to agree with the team on a new contract and avoid the hearing.

The arbitration hearings this year will be held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8, the NHLPA said.

Foegele had 13 goals and 30 points in 68 games this season for the Canes, who qualified for the postseason for a second straigh year. Fleury played in 45 games and had four goals and 14 points.