Carolina Hurricanes re-sign forward Clark Bishop to one-year contract

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) goes into the boards against Carolina Hurricanes center Clark Bishop (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington. AP

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Clark Bishop, a restricted free agent who recently filed for salary arbitration.

Bishop agreed to a one-year, two-contract that will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level or $100,000 at the American Hockey League level, the team announced Tuesday.

“Clark is a versatile, two-way center that knows our system well,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We look forward to him continuing his development this season.”

In other personnel business, the Canes also announced they had signed center Vasiliy Ponomarev, a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Ponomarev will receive $700,000 at the NHL level in the first year and $750,000 at the NHL level in the subsequent two years or $80,000 at the AHL level for all three seasons. He will receive a signing bonus of $255,000.

“Vasiliy is a strong two-way player with a high hockey IQ,” Waddell said in a statement. “We were excited to get a player of his caliber in the second round of the draft and believe he has a bright future.”

Bishop, 24, had one assist in five games with the Hurricanes this past season. He has one goal and three assists in 25 career regular-season NHL games with Carolina and played in two Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Hurricanes in 2019.

Bishop had six goals and 13 assists in 53 AHL games last season with the Charlotte Checkers, the Canes’ former AHL affiliate.

Ponomarev, 18, was selected 53rd overall in the draft last week. He had 49 points in 57 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season.