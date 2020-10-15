Hurricanes sign Steven Lorentz to two-year, two-way contract

Charlotte Checkers center Steven Lorentz (10) battles the Chicago Wolves’ Griffin Reinhart during the 2019 AHL Calder Cup Finals at Bojangles’ Coliseum. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Steven Lorentz, a former seventh-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes, on Thursday signed a two-year, two-way contract, the Canes announced.

Lorentz, 24, will receive $700,000 in the NHL or $70,000 in the American Hockey League with a guarantee of at least $100,000 in 2020-21. In 2021-22, he will receive $750,000 in the NHL or $100,000 in the AHL with a guarantee of at least $200,000.

“Steven took a big step forward this season,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He was an impact player on the AHL level and we believe he will contribute in the NHL in the future.”

In 2019-20, his first full AHL season with the Charlotte Checkers, he had 23 goals and 23 assists in 61 games. The 6-4, 206-pound forward ranked first among the Checkers and eighth in the AHL in plus/minus (plus-23) and was second among Charlotte skaters in goals and points.

Lorentz was in the Canes’ contingent in the Toronto bubble for the Stanley Cup playoffs but did not appear in a game.

Lorentz was taken in the seventh round, 186th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft. In a 2016 interview, the Waterloo, Ontario, native noted he had once been a 12th-round pick in the Ontario Hockey League draft.

“It has kind of been like that my whole career,” Lorentz said in 2016. “It’s a process. I just want to take my time and develop into a good player that Carolina likes one day.”