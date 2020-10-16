Hurricanes add depth forwards Bracco, Gust, Rempal

Los Angeles Kings right wing Sheldon Rempal, left, skates toward the goal as center Jaret Anderson-Dolan shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday signed forwards Jeremy Bracco, David Gust and Sheldon Rempal to a one-year, two-way contracts.

The deals will pay Bracco and Rempal $700,000 at the NHL level or $100,000 at the American Hockey League level. Gust will receive $700,000 at the NHL level or $80,000 at the AHL level.

“Jeremy, David and Sheldon are three talented, young players that we are excited to add and strengthen our organizational depth,” president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement.

Bracco, 23, had 34 points in 44 games with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL last season. The 5-11, 185-pound forward led the Marlies in assists and ranked third in points in 2019-20.

Gust, 26, had 31 points in 60 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL last season. The 5-10, 177-pound forward set career highs in assists and plus/minus (+11) in 2019-20 and ranked tied for sixth among Checkers skaters in assists, seventh in goals and eighth in points. .

Rempal, 25, earned 21 points in 56 games with the Ontario Reign in the AHL last season. The 5-10, 165-pound forward skated in seven NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2018-19 season, making his NHL debut vs. the New York Islanders on Oct. 18, 2018. Rempal led Reign rookies in points (40) and assists (25) during the 2018-19 season.