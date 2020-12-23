Carolina Hurricanes release 2020-21 schedule. Here’s who they play and when.

The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced its schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Canes open at the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 14 and are scheduled to play their first home game on Jan. 21 against Florida. The NHL announced last week that teams will play 56-game seasons and start on Jan. 13 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL shifted teams into four divisions and put the Canes in the Central with seven other teams — Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay.

The Hurricanes announced on Twitter this week that it will start the season without fans at home games.

Here’s who Carolina plays and when.

Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule

Thu. Jan. 14 at Detroit

Sat. Jan. 16 at Detroit

Mon. Jan. 18 at Nashville

Tue. Jan. 19 at Nashville

Thu. Jan. 21 Florida

Sat. Jan. 23 Florida

Tue. Jan. 26 Tampa Bay

Thu. Jan. 28 Tampa Bay

Sat. Jan. 30 Dallas

Sun. Jan. 31 Dallas

Tue. Feb. 2 at Chicago

Thu. Feb. 4 at Chicago

Sun. Feb. 7 at Columbus

Mon. Feb. 8 at Columbus

Thu. Feb. 11 at Dallas

Sat. Feb. 13 at Dallas

Tue. Feb. 16 Columbus

Fri. Feb. 19 Chicago

Sat. Feb. 20 Chicago

Mon. Feb. 22 at Tampa Bay

Thu. Feb. 25 at Tampa Bay

Sat. Feb. 27 at Florida

Mon. March 1 at Florida

Thu. March 4 Detroit

Tue. March 9 Nashville

Thu. March 11 Nashville

Sun. March 14 at Detroit

Tue. March 16 at Detroit

Thu. March 18 Columbus

Sat. March 20 Columbus

Mon. March 22 at Columbus

Thu. March 25 at Columbus

Sat. March 27 Tampa Bay

Sun. March 28 Tampa Bay

Tue. March 30 at Chicago

Thu. April 1 at Chicago

Sat. April 3 Dallas

Sun. April 4 Dallas

Tue. April 6 Florida

Thu. April 8 Florida

Sat. April 10 Detroit

Mon. April 12 Detroit

Thu. April 15 Nashville

Sat. April 17 Nashville

Mon. April 19 at Tampa Bay

Tue. April 20 at Tampa Bay

Thu. April 22 at Florida

Sat. April 24 at Florida

Mon. April 26 at Dallas

Tue. April 27 at Dallas

Thu. April 29 Detroit

Sat. May 1 Columbus

Mon. May 3 Chicago

Tue. May 4 Chicago

Fri. May 7 at Nashville

Sat. May 8 at Nashville