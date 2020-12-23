Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes release 2020-21 schedule. Here’s who they play and when.
The Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday announced its schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The Canes open at the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 14 and are scheduled to play their first home game on Jan. 21 against Florida. The NHL announced last week that teams will play 56-game seasons and start on Jan. 13 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The NHL shifted teams into four divisions and put the Canes in the Central with seven other teams — Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay.
The Hurricanes announced on Twitter this week that it will start the season without fans at home games.
Here’s who Carolina plays and when.
Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule
Thu. Jan. 14 at Detroit
Sat. Jan. 16 at Detroit
Mon. Jan. 18 at Nashville
Tue. Jan. 19 at Nashville
Thu. Jan. 21 Florida
Sat. Jan. 23 Florida
Tue. Jan. 26 Tampa Bay
Thu. Jan. 28 Tampa Bay
Sat. Jan. 30 Dallas
Sun. Jan. 31 Dallas
Tue. Feb. 2 at Chicago
Thu. Feb. 4 at Chicago
Sun. Feb. 7 at Columbus
Mon. Feb. 8 at Columbus
Thu. Feb. 11 at Dallas
Sat. Feb. 13 at Dallas
Tue. Feb. 16 Columbus
Fri. Feb. 19 Chicago
Sat. Feb. 20 Chicago
Mon. Feb. 22 at Tampa Bay
Thu. Feb. 25 at Tampa Bay
Sat. Feb. 27 at Florida
Mon. March 1 at Florida
Thu. March 4 Detroit
Tue. March 9 Nashville
Thu. March 11 Nashville
Sun. March 14 at Detroit
Tue. March 16 at Detroit
Thu. March 18 Columbus
Sat. March 20 Columbus
Mon. March 22 at Columbus
Thu. March 25 at Columbus
Sat. March 27 Tampa Bay
Sun. March 28 Tampa Bay
Tue. March 30 at Chicago
Thu. April 1 at Chicago
Sat. April 3 Dallas
Sun. April 4 Dallas
Tue. April 6 Florida
Thu. April 8 Florida
Sat. April 10 Detroit
Mon. April 12 Detroit
Thu. April 15 Nashville
Sat. April 17 Nashville
Mon. April 19 at Tampa Bay
Tue. April 20 at Tampa Bay
Thu. April 22 at Florida
Sat. April 24 at Florida
Mon. April 26 at Dallas
Tue. April 27 at Dallas
Thu. April 29 Detroit
Sat. May 1 Columbus
Mon. May 3 Chicago
Tue. May 4 Chicago
Fri. May 7 at Nashville
Sat. May 8 at Nashville
Comments