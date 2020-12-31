Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Carolina Hurricanes announce roster, schedule for training camp

The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday announced their preseason training camp schedule and roster, and initially will have 34 skaters and four goalies in camp.

The team will conduct physicals and hold a team meeting on Sunday, then will hold the first on-ice practices on Monday at the Wake Competition Center facility in Morrisville.

Forward Seth Jarvis, the Canes’ first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, will be among those at the camp. Jarvis recently signed his entry-level contract with the Hurricanes, as did forward Jamieson Rees, who also is on the camp roster.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the practices will not be open to the public.

The Canes open the season Jan. 14 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
