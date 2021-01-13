Did the NHL push a jet charter company to fire an ex-Trump campaign worker?

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

Dawson Buchanan was excited about the start of the NHL’s new season and the chance to be a part of team travel for the Carolina Hurricanes.

That opportunity ended early this week, he said, when he was called by Private Jet Services, which is handling charter flights for NHL teams such as the Hurricanes, and informed he was being fired as a travel concierge because of his work in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

In an interview Wednesday with The News & Observer, Buchanan said he was told the National Hockey League pressured Private Jet Services to fire him because of his pro-Trump involvement, something the NHL denies.

Buchanan, a Crossnore, N.C., native who lives in the Washington, D.C., area, said he was packing his bags Monday for the trip to Raleigh when told by PJS he was being fired.

“Then the owner called (Tuesday) morning and explained further the reason they had to let me go was the National Hockey League and some other clients apparently found out I worked for Trump and worked on the Trump campaign,” Buchanan said. “They said because I worked for Trump, the National Hockey League and other folks threatened to cancel their contracts, so PJS had to let me go.”

Greg Raiff, PJS chief executive officer, said Wednesday the company would not comment on Buchanan’s claims, which were made Tuesday night on Twitter in a string of 11 tweets.

John Dellapina, a spokesman for the NHL, said Wednesday that the league emphatically denies Buchanan’s comments.

“It’s categorically untrue,” Dellapina said. “We have no relationship with Mr. Buchanan and we have no idea who he is.”

In a statement Wednesday, the Hurricanes said: “The Carolina Hurricanes rely on PJS to hire staff for our travel. Until Mr. Buchanan’s social media posts Tuesday night, the Hurricanes knew nothing about him.”

The Hurricanes said they would have no further comment.

PJS and its relationship with Donald Trump, Republicans

In his interview with the N&O, Buchanan noted that Private Jet Services also was used by the Trump campaign, and that was how he first met Raiff, the PJS CEO.

According to the Federal Election Commission’s database, PJS and the Donald Trump campaigns have a business relationship that dates back to 2016.

Private Jet Services, based in Seabrook, New Hampshire, has received millions in campaign funds as recently as November, mostly from the Trump campaign, a Trump-affiliated political action committee and the Republican National Committee, according to FEC data.

Sixty-nine of the jet company’s 79 payments listed in the database came from those three groups. The funds listed are for services that include air travel, transportation services and facility rentals. The largest disbursement of funds was more than $1.1 million on air travel for the Trump campaign on July 15, 2016.

The company also received thousands from the presidential campaigns of Ted Cruz in 2016, Hillary Clinton in 2007 and Mike Huckabee in 2007.

North Carolina is what is known as a “employment at will” state, which means employers can fire employees without cause, according to the state’s labor department website.

Dawson Buchanan attended Jan. 6 rally in Washington

Buchanan, 20, said he is a 2020 Liberty University graduate, with a degree in political science. He interned for Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy and then worked in the Trump campaign as a staffer.

“I kind of knew I wasn’t the only one in the Trump world who experienced this,” Buchanan said in the N&O interview. “I know I’m not the only conservative to be canceled and I think it’s something toxic and something that needs to be called out That’s why I felt the need to come forward and share my story. I wanted to share the truth.”

He said he attended the Trump rally on Jan. 6 in Washington but did not march with Trump supporters to the Capitol and was not a part of the violence that ensued when pro-Trump extremists stormed into the Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer. Another Capitol Police officer died by suicide three days later.

Buchanan, in a public Facebook post that day, decried the mayhem and destruction.

“I condemned the riots,” he said.

On Jan. 6 at 3:03 p.m., Buchanan wrote on Facebook: “I was at the march today, alongside hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters. Violence is never the answer. It wasn’t for the BLM and Antifa protests, and it isn’t now. Whoever the thugs are that are inside the Capitol, should be met with the full force of the law. These are not patriots, these are hateful lowlifes that have no place in this movement.”

On Dec. 30, 2020, Buchanan wrote on Facebook about his plan to attend the Trump rally. “See ya there, Mr. President!” His post included a shared post of Trump’s that said “JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!”

Buchanan’s Facebook account also contains posts that support Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was corrupt.

On Nov. 6, three days after the election, Buchanan posted “Corruption must be rooted out” above a shared post from Trump that said, “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

Buchanan said that since the tweets about his job on Tuesday, there has been an “outpouring” of support.

“I know I’m not the only person to experience this,” he said. “I think it’s important to come out and share the truth and tell the truth. The fact a private jet company is doing this but also a cancel culture is doing this to a 20-year-old seems absurd.”