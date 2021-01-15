Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal on NHL COVID-19 protocol list

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the league announced Friday.

Also on the list Friday was goalie Anton Forsberg, who was placed on NHL waivers Thursday by the Hurricanes and claimed Friday by the Winnipeg Jets.

Staal played Thursday in the Canes’ season opener at Detroit as Carolina took a 3-0 victory over the Red Wings. The Canes face the Red Wings again Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Staal, 32, becomes the first Hurricanes player to be listed by the league for COVID-19 issues, and it is not known how long he could be out. The veteran center could be replaced in the lineup Saturday by center Morgan Geekie, who is on the Canes’ taxi squad.

The NHL in the 2020-21 season will share the names of players who are “unavailable” to the team to practice, travel or play in games because of coronavirus protocols. “COVID protocol related absences” can result from various factors, including: an initial positive test that remains unconfirmed; mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals; required quarantine as a high-risk close contact; and isolation based on a confirmed positive test.

Neither the NHL nor the team will provide additional information on the reason the player is unavailable or how much time he may miss.