Live updates: Carolina Hurricanes at the Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings’ Jon Merrill (24) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) battle for position in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes realized a regular season played during the pandemic would have unavoidable COVID-19 disruptions.

For the Canes, the first came after the first game.

The Hurricanes opened the 2020-21 season Thursday, shutting out the Detroit Red Wings 3-0, then lost captain Jordan Staal to the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Friday. The Canes went into Saturday’s second game with the Red Wings missing their best defensive center and faceoff man as well as a team leader.

“He’s a big part of our team and it’s always tough if we miss him,” forward Teuvo Teravainen said on a Saturday media call. “He’s a big guy on the ice, all over the place, PK, winning faceoffs. Someone else has to step up pretty big.”

The Canes called up center Morgan Geekie from the taxi squad as a replacement. Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour had center Vincent Trocheck with wingers Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas at the morning skate. Geekie centered Warren Foegele and Jesper Fast.

Brind’Amour said Saturday he did not know how long Staal would be out.

Milestone for Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen earned his 200th career assist in the opener after a late scoring change made after the game, but the Finnish forward took the personal milestone in stride.

“It’s pretty cool, of course,” he said Saturday. “I got a lot of help from linemates and teammates to put those goals in, so it’s good.” ...

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton is one point shy of his 300th career point and Andrei Svechnikov will pick up his 100th career NHL point with his next goal or assist.

Mrazek starts second game

After picking up his 22nd career shutout and his eighth with the Canes, goalie Petr Mrazek was the starter again Saturday.

Mrazek’s 14-save shutout Thursday was just the third in franchise history in a season opener and the first since the 1996-97 season. Sean Burke had the other two shutouts -- in October 1995 and then October 1996.

Geekie has a new number

You might have to double-check the roster when No. 67 takes the ice Saturday. That’s Geekie. He has a new number this season.

Asked Saturday about the change, Geekie said it’s a “boring story” but said, “I honestly thought it looked cooler.”