Live updates: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes were fighting some rust in the season opener but beat the Detroit Red Wings.

Two nights later, the Canes were “too cute” in the words of coach Rod Brind’Amour and lost to the Wings.

And the approach Monday, against the Nashville Predators?

“We have to get to our game and keep it a little more simple,” forward Ryan Dzingel said on the media call after Monday’s morning skate in Nashville. “Just play our game and simple, simple, simple.”

Seems simple enough but Brind’Amour put it another way.

“We’ve got to stick to what we do best and that gives us the best chance to win,” he said on the media call. “We’ve got come creative players and sometimes instead of getting into the game first and then be creative, they’re trying to be creative and think that it’s going to get us to our game. And it doesn’t work that way.

“It happens. To be successful, and people say it’s simple, but it’s really to play our game and then let the plays happen from there.”

Staal stays on COVID list

With captain Jordan Staal remaining on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the Canes again had center Morgan Geekie in the lineup. Geekie was to center Dzingel and Brock McGinn. ...

James Reimer was to make his first start in net this season for the Canes and Pekka Rinne to be the starting goalie for the Preds. Reimer had a career 4-1-0 record against Nashville. ....

Vincent Trocheck led the Canes with 10 shots in the first two games, two more than Teuvo Teravainen. Martin Necas had six shots and has been an offensive threat, buzzing around the net. Put him in the “soon-to-score” category. ...

The Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first two games, winning 3-1 and 5-2. Seven of the Preds’ goals were at even strength as they went 0-6 on the power play.

While the Canes will play their first four games on the road, the Preds are home for the first four.