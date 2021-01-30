Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: live updates

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and assistant coach Jeff Daniels direct players during the third period against Tampa Bay on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes weren’t lacking energy or jump Thursday when they returned from a COVID-19 pause to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Infused with adrenaline, they played well in a 1-0 overtime victory in their first home game of the season, winning on a Martin Necas goal.

But what about the second game back? The Canes were to host the Dallas Stars (4-0-0) on Saturday at PNC Arena. Would there be the same excitement level?

“We definitely need to have the same energy for sure,” defenseman Brett Pesce said on Saturday’s media call. “I don’t think it will be too hard. It’s not an 82-game season and every game is so important.

“Especially coming off a long layoff you’re assuming we’re going to be a little rusty, but you can’t afford to have that rust. You’ve just got to go and have incredible intensity every night.”

For the second straight game, the Canes (3-1-0) were to be without four regulars in the lineup -- defenseman Jaccob Slavin and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast. Slavin, Teravainen and Martinook are off the NHL COVID-19 protocol list and skated Saturday before the team practice. Fast, the last to join the list, remained on the list Saturday.

“It brings some energy for everyone seeing those guys again,” center Sebastian Aho said Saturday. “It’s great to see them all healthy and hopefully ready to play soon.”

The lineup

Judging from the morning skate, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour won’t make any changes from the Tampa Bay game. Petr Mrazek, who had 32 saves in his second shutout of the season, again will be the starting goalie and the lines and D pairs remain the same.

Aho will center the top line with Andrei Svechnikov and Brock McGinn. Vincent Trocheck will center Nino Niederreiter and Necas; Jordan Staal will have Steven Lorentz and Ryan Dzingel on the wings; and Morgan Geekie will center Max McCormick and Sheldon Rempal.

On the back end, Dougie Hamilton will be paired with Brady Skjei, Jake Gardiner with Brett Pesce and Jake Bean with Haydn Fleury.

Rating the special teams

The Canes did not convert on four power plays in the Tampa Bay game but Brind’Amour was not displeased with the play of his two units, which were quarterbacked by Hamilton and Gardiner.

“Everyone just goes by results and I get it, but our power play was actually really good,” he said Saturday. “The first one we had four Grade-A chances and I think one off the post and one empty-net miss. If you score you say good power play overall.”

The Canes had a solid penalty-killing game against the Lightning, which was 0-3.

“Coming into the game the penalty kill was the key for us,” Brind’Amour said. “No different than tonight (against Dallas). You have hot power plays.”

The Stars have been sizzling, scoring on 10 of 19 power plays and led the NHL at 52 percent. The Canes check in at 3-16 (18 percent) after four games.

In net for Dallas

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin had an indifferent two seasons with the Canes in 2013-14 and 2014-15, but the Russian has been at his best against the Canes.

Khudobin beat the Canes twice last season with a 1.00 goals-against average and .970 save percentage. His career record against Carolina before Saturday: 6-1-1, 1.72 GAA and .939.

The Canes traded Khudobin after he went 8-17-6 in 2014-15.