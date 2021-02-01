Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek’s injury will keep him out longer than expected

Carolina Hurricanes’ Max McCormick (28) collides with goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) causing and injury to Mrazek during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday that goalie Petr Mrazek, injured Saturday during a game against the Dallas Stars, could be out longer than expected and might need surgery.

“It’s going to be a little longer than we hoped,” Brind’Amour said on a media call. “A little more serious damage.”

Asked about surgery, Brind’Amour said, “It looks like that’s probably going to happen. It’s a more serious injury than we had hoped.”

Mrazek, after four starts, led the NHL in goals-against average (0.99) and save percentage (.955). He was coming off his second shutout of the season after a 32-save effort in the 1-0 overtime win over Tampa Bay, the 2020 Stanley Cup champion, on Thursday.

Mrazek had not faced a shot Saturday when he collided with teammate Max McCormick, who was skating back quickly to help defend the net and could not stop his momentum.

Mrazek immediately grabbed his right hand and doubled over in pain as trainer Doug Bennett, who had a busy night, rushed out on the ice. Mrazek was taken to the locker room for treatment as James Reimer took over in net.

Reimer faced just 11 shots as the Canes stifled the Stars. He played again Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win. Alex Nedeljkovic served as backup goalie after Mrazek went out.

McCormick, who had been called up from the taxi squad, injured a shoulder later in the first period Saturday and the winger did not return to the game.

Brind’Amour said some of the players who have been on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list — Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Matrtinook and Warren Foegele — could be cleared medically to return for Tuesday’s game at Chicago.

The Canes on Monday reassigned defenseman Joey Keane and forwards Sheldon Rempal and Drew Shore to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.