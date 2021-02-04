Hurricanes’ goalie Petr Mrazek: Thumb ‘surgery went well’

Goaltender Petr Mrazek of the Carolina Hurricanes sounds like someone optimistic he can return from a thumb injury sooner rather than later.

Mrazek, in a short video posted Thursday on the Hurricanes’ Twitter account, said he has returned to Raleigh after surgery on his right thumb to begin the rehab needed to return to the lineup.

“I’m back in Raleigh, surgery went well,” Mrazek said in the video clip. “It’s time to recover and try to get back as soon as possible. I cannot wait to be back on the ice with the boys and fight for every win.”

Mrazek, 28, was injured early in Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars at PNC Arena. Canes forward Max McCormick, backchecking on defense, collided with Mrazek in the crease.

Mrazek, who led the NHL with a 0.99 goals-against average and .955 save percentage this season, immediately dropped his gloves and was in much pain as trainer Doug Bennett rushed out on the ice. He was replaced by James Reimer as the Canes (6-1-0) won the game 4-1.

Mrazek said on his Instagram page Tuesday that he would undergo surgery in Vail, Colorado, on his right thumb. The Hurricanes said Wednesday the surgery had been done and said there was no set timetable for his return.

“We kind of knew the other day that it would be long-term injury,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said on a Wednesday media call. “It’s a big blow, obviously, and especially this year. You’re going to need both goalies for sure. So that’s a big blow.”

Reimer won Sunday’s game in a shootout with the Stars, then another shootout Tuesday with the Chicago Blackhawks as the Canes began a six-game road trip. The Canes and Blackhawks play again Thursday at the United Center.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who was recalled from the team’s taxi squad to be the No. 2 goalie, is expected to get his first start in the next few games -- Carolina has back-to-back games with Columbus on Sunday and Monday.

Canes forward Martin Necas, a fellow Czech, said he spoke with Mrazek after Tuesday’s game.

“He said he feels pretty good,” Necas said Wednesday on a media call. “He said (the thumb) was a little painful and said he couldn’t even move it for a little bit. He said he feels good. Hopefully he’ll be ready ...

Necas said “in a few weeks” but quickly revised that answer to say he wasn’t sure how long Mrazek would be sidelined and added, “He said he feels well, so we’ll see.”

Hurricanes at Blackhawks

When: 8 p.m., Thursday

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas