Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets, live updates

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, right, passes against Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) AP

No one with the Carolina Hurricanes has yet said how long goalie Petr Mrazek will be sidelined from thumb surgery.

But until Mrazek returns, the Canes will be relying on James Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic to handle the job in net. And on Monday, it was Nedeljkovic’s turn for the first time this season.

Nedeljkovic was to start against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Canes (7-2-0) look for a two-game sweep in Columbus. He’ll go into net the night after a wild 6-5 Canes win that included a controversial ruling by the NHL that took away 45 seconds of a Carolina power play but allowed a goal by Vincent Trocheck to stand even though it was determined -- eventually -- that he had been offside entering the offensive zone.

Nedeljkovic, who turned 25 on Jan. 7, was an emergency callup last season after Mrazek and Reimer both were injured in the Feb. 22 game at Toronto. In four games for the Canes, he had a 1-2-1 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. He made 28 saves in beating Pittsburgh on March 8 for his second career NHL win.

Nedeljkovic, a native of Parma, Ohio, called it “cool” that he would get the start against the Blue Jackets. “I grew up watching those guys,” he said.

Late scratch

Trocheck was a scratch from Monday’s game with a lower-body injury. GIven the team’s salary-cap restraints the Canes, who have four injured players and no one on LTIR, opened the game with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

The ruling

There continued to be a lot of chatter Monday about the review and Trocheck goal in Sunday’s game, although both teams appeared ready to put it behind them.

The NHL said miscommunication was to blame for Trocheck’s goal being allowed to stand after review. The explanation was that not all the replays had been viewed before it was determined Trocheck was onside and the goal was to count. Columbus, in losing the coach’s challenge, also was charged with a delay-of-game penalty, putting Carolina on the power play the last 1:15 of the second period.

The Canes did not score -- the NHL surely was happy that did not occur -- and during the intermission break it was determined the error had been made and Trocheck was offside. The decision: Carolina was docked the remaining time on the power play to begin the third, but since play had resumed after the initial Trocheck ruling his goal would stand.

Columbus defenseman Seth Jones, on a media call Monday, said the call was bizarre but added, “It was the least of our worries. We didn’t play well enough to win the game.”