Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars, live updates: McGinn goal late in second ties score 3-3

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) and Dallas Stars’ Nick Caamano (17) compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Brock McGinn’s late goal in the second period has pulled the Canes into a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes -- the fourth straight game the winger has scored.

McGinn hopped on a lose puck to the left of the goal and knocked it in with 27 seconds left in the period after the Stars had controlled play late in the period. For McGinn, who scored seven goals in 68 games in 2019-20, it was his fifth of the season.

The Stars had scored three times, including a 5-on-3 power-play goal, to move ahead 3-2. Penalties on the Canes’ Nino Niederreiter and then for too many men on the ice gave the Stars a two-man advantage and Joe Pavelski scored for a 3-2 lead. It was Pavelski’s eighth of the season in 11 games.

Jordan Staal has a goal and assist. Staal set up Sebastian Aho for a goal in the first, then scored after the Stars had tied the score 1-1 in the second.

Staal’s lunging swipe, after a pass from Andrei Svechnikov, came 30 seconds after Dallas’ Mark Pysyk scored his first goal of the season

Staal has three goals and eight assists in the seven games since returning from his COVID-19 absence.

The Stars’ Roope Hintz scored later in the period -- twice. His first goal was overturned when the Canes won a coach’s challenge for offside, but Hintz, who has been an offensive threat all game, beat Dougie Hamilton to the front of the net off the rush for a 2-2 tie.

First period: Canes lead 1-0

Aho’s power-play goal, off a no-look pass from Jordan Staal, has pushed the Canes ahead 1-0 after the first period.

After the Stars Radek Faksa was called for hooking Svechnikov, the Canes converted. Staal carried the puck into the slot and had it knocked away. But Vincent Trocheck pushed the puck back to Staal in the low slot and Staal’s backward pass ended with Aho roofing a quick shot past Anton Khudobin for his third of the season.

The Canes killed off two penalties but Svechnikov was called for tripping with 37 seconds left in the period and the Stars will begin the second period with 1:23 of power-play time.

The Canes had 13 shots and the Stars nine in the first.

Game setup

The last time the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars faced off, the intense game had one team captain, Jamie Benn of the Stars, viciously cross-checking Canes captain Jordan Staal from behind.

As fast as you can say “dangerous hit” the new Central Division rivalry was hatched. That was Feb. 1 in Raleigh, and the Canes emerged with a 4-3 win at PNC Arena as goalie James Reimer denied Benn in the shootout to seal it.

With divisional teams going at it each other eight times in the regular season, there was a little bit of a “not-these-guys-again” feel to it as the Canes and Stars played for the third time Thursday -- they’ll play again Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Reimer again was to start for the Hurricanes, and the Canes tweeted a short video Thursday of injured goalie Petr Mrazek taking the ice after the morning skate in his goaltending gear for a short workout. When Mrazek had thumb surgery Feb. 3, no recovery time frame was announced by the team, but it could be sooner rather than later judging by Mrazek being on the ice Thursday.

The Stars (5-2-3) went into the game looking to end a three-game winless streak, the last two in overtimes against Chicago. The Canes (7-3-0) were beaten 3-2 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game, allowing a late goal to lose in regulation.

The lineup

The Canes had to go with 11 forwards and six defensemen Monday against Columbus when Vincent Trocheck was a scratch and Carolina’s options limited by salary cap issues.

Trocheck, who had a lower-body injury, was expected back Thursday and expected to center a line with Nino Niederreiter and Brock McGinn, who has goals in his last three games.

It’s possible defenseman Jaccob Slavin again could play with Dougie Hamilton in the top D pairing. Slavin has been paired with Brett Pesce the past few games as he continues to fully recover from time in the COVID protocol quarantine.

Slavin said his conditioning was fine but “just the decision-making wasn’t there” in his first couple of games back.

“I’m trying to get back to that and the level of play I’m used to playing at,” Slavin said Thursday.

New COVID protocols

The NHL and NHLPA announced Thursday new COVID protocols to heal stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Among the measures: In addition to daily, lab-based PCR testing, the NHL will provide each U.S. team with point of care (POC) rapid testing to be conducted on game days to all players and team personnel who work around the bench area during games.

Another measure is a stay-at-home order except to attend practices and games, to exercise outdoors on an individual basis, to perform essential activities or deal with family or other emergencies.