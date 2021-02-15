Hurricanes trade Alex Galchenyuk to Toronto Maple Leafs

David Warsofsky (55), then with Pittsburgh, plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes obtained forward Alex Galchenyuk in a trade Saturday with Ottawa, put him on NHL waivers Sunday and traded him on Monday after he cleared waivers.

The Canes announced Monday they had acquired forward Egor Korshkov and defenseman David Warsofsky from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Galchenyuk. Warsofsky has been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League and is the younger brother of Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Korshkov, 24, has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 53 Kontinental Hockey League games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl this season, leading the team in goals. The 6-4, 214-pound forward, a former second-round draft pick by the Leafs, has appeared in one career NHL game with Toronto, scoring a goal in his NHL debut at Buffalo on Feb. 16, 2020.

Korshkov had 25 points in 44 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies last season. He represented Russia at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Warsofsky, 30, has 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 55 career NHL games with Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Colorado. He has 233 points in 454 career AHL games with Providence, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Antonio and Colorado.

Warsofsky, listed at 5-9 and 170 pounds, played at Boston University, winning a national championship in 2009. He represented the U.S. at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold, and the 2016 IIHF World Championship.