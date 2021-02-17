Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers, live updates

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic deflects a shot from the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

The Florida Panthers, who face the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, have been another team with an impressive start to the season, going 9-2-2 in their first 13 games.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour, giving a mini-scouting report Wednesday morning, said: “In watching them, they’re high offense. Their power play’s great. They score a lot of goals on the rush. They’re a fast team.”

Sounds like Brind’Amour was describing his own team. While the Panthers topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 in their last game, the Canes (10-3-0) scored the last six goals in a 7-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and kept the pace fast.

The Canes are getting 3.62 goals per game, third-best in the league and are seventh in power-play percentage (27.9). The Panthers, who have scored five or more goals in five games, are averaging 3.31 goals to rank 10th and ae sixth on the power play (29.7 percent).

Any similarities in style?

“It’s kind of morphed into that a little bit,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s not the way I would intend it. I’m hoping we can get back to a little more style of play that I think I’d like to see. Not so much run-and-gun, I guess that’s the way to describe it. We definitely last few games have played that way but that’s not necessarily the way I want to see it.”

The lineup

Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start in net Wednesday against the Panthers. James Reimer was the starter Monday against Columbus and the Canes have a back-to-back against the Chicago Blackhawks that begins Friday.

Nedeljkovic had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Stars for his first win of the season. It was his third career NHL win and first shootout.

Brind’Amour said there would be no other lineup changes from the Columbus game, meaning defenseman Jake Bean would get another game and Haydn Fleury would be a scratch.

The lines in Tuesday’s practice had Sebastian Aho centering Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck centering Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, Jordan Staal at center with Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele, and Cedric Paquette with Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast.

The D pairs were Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Jake Gardiner-Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei-Bean.

COVID report

The NHL puts out a daily COVID-19 protocol list of the players who are not available for COVID reasons. But what about coaches and staff?

Brind’Amour said Wednesday that none of the Canes coaches or staff members had been directly affected by COVID during the pandemic.

“No, other than what everybody else has to deal with, which is lifestyle changes and all that,” he said. “But, no, we’ve been pretty good, pretty lucky I guess.”

“