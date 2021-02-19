Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks, live updates: Niederreiter gives Canes 1-0 lead

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen, top, vies for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Matthew Highmore during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Nino Niederreiter’s eighth goal of the season has pushed the Canes ahead 1-0 after the first period.

Niederreiter scored at 15:22 of the first just after the Canes killed off the first penalty of the game, a cross-checking call against Brady Skjei.

Martin Necas was the first man into the Blackhawks zone, putting a hit on defenseman Calvin de Haan. Niederreiter soon blasted a shot from the left circle that nicked a Blackhawks player near the net and got past goalie Kevin Lankinen.

Niederreiter had 11 goals in 67 games last season but took the Canes lead in goals with eight in 15 this season.

Canes goalie James Reimer faced nine shots and Lankinen seven.

Game setup

Things can change quickly in the NHL during the pandemic and the situation remains fluid as coaches and players move from day to day and test result to test result between games.

The Carolina Hurricanes (10-3-1) were to have played the Chicago Blackhawks in a back-to-back at PNC Arena on Friday and Saturday. The NHL stepped in Friday morning and changed that, postponing Saturday’s game with the Blackhawks and bringing in the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 2002 Stanley Cup champion.

This sudden change had nothing do with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it was the devastating weather in Texas that recently caused much damage and disruption. It forced the postponing of two scheduled games between the Lightning and Dallas Stars in Dallas, leaving the Lightning in the position of not having a game for a week.

The NHL’s schedule readjustment now has the Canes and Lightning playing four straight games -- the first two in Raleigh, Saturday and Monday.

First up: the Blackhawks (9-5-4), who have won three straight and six of their last seven in moving up quickly in the Central Division standings.

The Canes are wearing their reverse retro alternate jerseys for the first time this season, with the Hartford Whalers colors and distinctive logo.

The lineup

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday that James Reimer would be the starting goalie opposing Kevin Lankinen of the Blackhawks. Reimer is 7-1-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .895 save percentage while Lankinen has helped spur the Blackhawks’ start by going 7-2-3 with a 2.29 GAA and .931 save percentage.

Reimer had 37 saves in his last game as the Canes ripped Columbus 7-3. Lankinen shut out the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 with 29 saves in the Blackhawks’ last game.

Brind’Amour said there would be no other changes from Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Florida. That would give defenseman Jake Bean a third straight game, again making Haydn Fleury a healthy scratch.

Sebastian Aho will center Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Troccheck will center Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, Jordan Staal will center Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele, and Cedric Paquette will be at center with Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast.

The D pairs will be Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Jake Gardiner-Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei-Bean.