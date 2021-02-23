Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen sidelined with concussion

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen, top, vies for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Matthew Highmore during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen has been diagnosed with a concussion, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday.

Teravainen, injured Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks, will not make the trip with the Canes to Florida for a pair of games against Tampa Bay, then two against the Florida Panthers, Brind’Amour said. He will be sidelined indefinitely.

It has been a challenging year for Teravainen, the Canes’ second-leading point producer in the 2019-20 season with 15 goals and a team-high 48 assists.

Teravainen was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list in January, missing three games while in quarantine. Returning to the lineup Feb. 2, he went without a point for five straight games.

Teravainen scored his first goal of the season against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 13, then had a goal and three assists two days later against Columbus. He had two assists Friday against the Blackhawks but was hit hard along the boards by defenseman Nikita Zadorov and has missed the past two games.

Teravainen’s absence caused some shuffling of the lines, moving Andrei Svechnikov to the Sebastian Aho line opposite Brock McGinn. Rookie Steven Lorentz has played on the fourth line the past two games, with winger Jesper Fast moved to Jordan Staal’s line.

Goalie Petr Mrazek made an appearance Tuesday at the practice at Wake Competition Center and took the ice briefly to take some shots during drills, albeit without his goalie stick. Mrazek suffered a thumb injury that required surgery and has missed the past 12 games.

“Until he puts a stick in his hand he’s not really there (physically),” Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “He looks good on everything else but he’s still a ways away, apparently. Once he puts the stick in there and starts going full tilt I think we’ll get excited that he might be back.”