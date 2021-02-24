Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning, live updates

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Barclay Goodrow (19) has the puck swallowed by Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic picked up his first NHL shutout Saturday and did it against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

Nedeljkovic has now faced the Lightning. The Lightning now have faced him. It evens out.

The Lightning rebounded from that 4-0 loss to beat the Canes, with goalie James Reimer in net, 4-2 on Monday. Now it’s two games in Tampa Bay, with Nedeljkovic in net again Wednesday and Andrei Vasilevskiy going for Tampa Bay.

Given the shutout, there were questions if Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour would stick with Nedeljkovic on Monday, then come back with Reimer on Wednesday. But Brind’Amour stuck with a goalie rotation and will have Reimer rested and ready for Thursday’s game with the Lightning.

The lineup

Brind’Amour made one lineup change from Monday, inserting defenseman Jake Gardiner back in the lineup and making Haydn Fleury a scratch.

The lines will have Sebastian Aho centering Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Troech centering Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, Jordan Staal at center with Warren Foegele and Jesper Fast, and Steven Lorentz centering Cedric Paquette.

The D pairs: Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce and Gardiner-Bean.