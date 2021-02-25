Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning, live updates: Pesce scores for Canes

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) misses a check on Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Defenseman Brett Pesce’s second goal of the season has given the Canes a 1-0 lead after the first period.

The Canes were sharper and more engaged than they have been the first periods of the previous two games with the Lightning, outshooting Tampa Bay 13-6 in the period and outchancing the Lightning.

Pesce’s goal came of the rush, off a nice setyup pass frrom Jesper Fast, who Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour put on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. It was Svechnikov who took a hit along the boards to get a pass to Fast and spring the play. Fast took it from there as Pesce jumped into the rush down the right wing.

Svechnikov nearly scored earlier in the first off the rush, hitting the far post with a backhander after a pass from Aho.

Tampa Bay had three power plays in the first although an Alex Killorn slashing penalty against Brick McGinn shorted the second. The Lightning carried 20 seconds of power-play time into the second.

Game setup

Regular-season games with a playoff feel. That’s the way Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour described the Canes’ four straight games against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday morning leading into the fourth game.

The Canes won the first of the four on Saturday at PNC Arena as Alex Nedeljkovic picked up his first NHL shutout. Tampa Bay won the second game 4-2 on Monday, then had Andrei Vasilevskiy come through with a shutout Wednesday as the Lightning won 3-0 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

“These are playoff games,” Brind’Amour said Thursday morning. “You can tell by how tight they are. You have to fight for every inch. So it definitely has a playoff feel for me on the bench in how it’s being played and the intensity of it.”

The Canes have had poor starts in each of the last two games, falling behind 2-0 Wednesday in the first period. The Canes began to get to their game in the late stages of the second period but Vasilevskiy, the 2019 Vezina Trophy winner, was a wall in net.

“We’ve talked about it for three weeks,” Brind’Amour said of the slow starts. “Sometimes, you overcook it. And you’ve got to give the other team credit. They’re a good team. We’ve got to play a 60-minute game. The other team is doing their part to make sure we don’t.”

The Canes blanked the Lightning in their first regular-season meeting on Jan. 28 in Raleigh, getting a shutout from goalie Petr Mrazek.

The lineup

James Reimer will be the starting goalie for the Canes and Curtis McElhinney is expected to be the starter for the Lightning to complete the back-to-back.

McElhinney helped the Canes reach the 2019 playoffs, signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay and won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning last season in the bubble Stanley Cup playoffs. He has spent some time on the NHL COVID protocol list this season and has played two games, going 1-1 with a 3.57 goals against average and .844 save percentage.

Brind’Amour shuffled all the lines in the third period of Wednesday’s game and the Canes did not have a morning skate Thursday at Amalie Arena.

One lineup change will have defenseman Haydn Fleury drawing back in and Jake Gardiner will be a scratch.