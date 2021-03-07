Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers, live updates

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) fight for the puck during the third period at an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

(Check back for live updates on the game).

Carolina Hurricanes fans will again be back at PNC Arena on Sunday, hoping for another win, hoping to see another postgame Storm Surge celebration.

The Canes surged in the third period Thursday to smack the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in the first game this season in which fans had been allowed in the building. A good time was had by all, and the players used the Surge to lift their sticks and salute the frontline workers and their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game Sunday is against the Florida Panthers (15-4-4), who sit in second place in the Central Division with 34 points, one point ahead of the Canes (16-6-1.), who have won their last four. They’re coming off a 6-2 beating of the Nashville Predators on Saturday and is 8-1-1 on the road this season.

“They’ve been doing it all year and I think they’ve bought in to what they’re doing, maybe a little more than in the past,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said on a Sunday media call. “They’re playing their system to a ‘T’ and it’s getting results.”

The Panthers are averaging an NHL-best 39.2 shots in their past 10 games. Jonathan Huberdeau has six goals and six assists in his last 11 games, and defenseman Aaron Ekblad three goals and three assists in his past two games.

The Panthers’ Keith Yandle is scheduled to play his 1,000th career game on Sunday, always a milestone event. The Canes’ Jordan Staal is closing in on it and will be playing his 983rd career game.

And Brind’Amour will be after career coaching win No. 101.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Sunday that goalie James Reimer would be the starter. Reimer has a 10-3-0 record, 2.90 goals-against average and .902 save percentage, and has won his last two starts.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen will sit out the game. Teravainen returned from a concussion to play Thursday against the Wings and Brind’Amour said he would be a game-time decision. .

Brind’Amour said defenseman Jake Gardiner would return to the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury.