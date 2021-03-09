LIVE UPDATES: Carolina Hurricanes host the Nashville Predators

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) shoots as Nashville Predators’ Dante Fabbro (57) defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

(The Hurricanes, second in the Central Division, host the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena. Check back for live updates during the game).

If it’s Tuesday, it must be time to play Florida or Tampa Bay or Chicago or ...

Or the Nashville Predators. In a season when the games are a blur and the Central Division opponents the same, it can be hard keeping up with who’s up next, even if there are just seven choices. This night, it’s Nashville, again.

The Canes (17-6-1) have twice played the Predators (11-14-0) in Nashville, winning both. Now, it’s two games against the Preds at PNC Arena before two more games with the Detroit Red Wings and then -- count ‘em -- four straight games against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It’s different,” Canes defenseman Haydn Fleury said of the schedule. “I think you can see a little more bad blood fueling the games.”

The Predators ended a three-game losing streak that included a 4-2 loss to the Canes by beating the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday in Dallas. The Canes game will be the second of an eight-game road swing, the Preds’ longest of the season.

“They’re going to come out and work,” Canes forward Brock McGinn said Tuesday. “I think we know that every team we play against, they’re going to come out and work. They want to win, as well, and I think we have to match their intensity and go out and play our style of game.”

The Canes have won five straight after their 4-2 win Sunday over the Panthers, a game that had a bit of that “bad blood” Fleury mentioned. Special teams were the difference as Sebastian Aho scored shorthanded and Vincent Trocheck had a power-play goal.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has an assist in each of the Canes’ last five games (six overall) and Trocheck has a five-game point streak with four goals and two assists.

The lineup

Teuvo Teravainen again will be a scratch as the forward continues to recover from concussion symptoms. Teravainen did get in some skating Tuesday before the team’s morning skate at PNC Arena.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defenseman Jake Gardiner is having back issues and would not play Tuesday. Gardiner returned Sunday after missing five games with an injury but will be replaced in the lineup Tuesday by Jake Bean, a healthy scratch in the Panthers game.

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will start his eighth game of the season as Petr Mrazek will miss his 20th consecutive game following thumb surgery. Nedeljkovic has won his past two starts, with a career-high 44 saves against Florida on March 1 and then 33 in a win over the Red Wings.

“He’s a good goalie and he’s competitive,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “He’s worked really hard and usually hard work pays off at some point.”

Of note

The Canes on Tuesday recalled goaltender Antoine Bibeau to the team’s taxi squad from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Bibeau, 26, has a 1-1-1 record, 2.60 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in three AHL games.