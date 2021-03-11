Live updates: Geekie, McGinn, Hamilton score for Canes

Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg (9) collides with Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

The Canes started scoring in the first period and kept it going like it was a shooting drill for a couple of high-octane minutes. Morgan Geekie scored, then Brock McGinnn and Dougie Hamilton as the Canes took a 3-0 lead after the first.

Geekie had the first, on a power-play deflection in the slot off a Jake Bean shot. That was at 9:06 of the first and was the Canes’ 10th power-play goal in the past seven games.

It was Geekie’s first goal of the season and his first at PNC Arena. Had Vincent Trocheck been able to play, Geekie would have been watching. Instead he gave the Canes a 1-0 lead.

Next, McGinn blasted one in. Left alone in the right circle, he took a pass from Warren Foegele and unloaded a one-timer at 11:11 for his eighth.

Sixteen seconds later, it was 3-0. Andrei Svechnikov, behind the net, set up Hamilton for a quick shot in the low slot. at 11:27.

It was the second of the season for Hamilton, who has been piling up assists but not finding the net this season.

Add it up: three goals in 2:21.

It’s not as if Canes goalie James Reimer hasn’t gotten any work. The Preds had some good offensive-zone time and had 14 shots in the period, forcing Reimer into some tough stops.

Game setup

The Predators knew they would be without suspended defenseman Dante Fabbro in Thursday’s game with the Hurricanes.

But the Canes missing center Vincent Trocheck, their leading goal-scorer? That was a new development Thursday.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after Thursday’s morning skate that Trocheck, who has a six-game point streak, would not play against the Preds and would be re=evaluated in the next few days. Trocheck has 13 goals and is tied with Sebastian Aho with a team-high 24 poins.

“That’s a big blow,” Brind’Amour said.

Fabbro was suspended for two games by the NHL on Wednesday for his elbow to the head of the Canes’ Brock McGinn in Tuesday’s game, won 3-2 by Carolina in overtime.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen will miss his third straight game as he continues to recover from concussion symptoms. Teravainen was at the skate Thursday and worked with the defensemen with Jake Gardiner still sidelined with an upper-body injury.

“I think we’re still kind of monitoring him,” Brind’Amour said of Teravainen. “He’s not playing tonight and I’m not sure he’ll play anytime soon, either. Morning skates aren’t very vigorous and you can get away with some things than in a real practice.”

The lineup

Trocheck’s absence will cause some line changes, judging from the skate.

Sebastian Aho was centering Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, Jordan Staal continued to center Andrei Svechnkov and Jesper Fast. Jordan Martinook was working at center with McGinn and Warren Foegele, and Morgan Geekie with Cedric Paquette and Steven Lorentz.

The defensive pairs: Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce, Haydn Fleury-Jake Bean.

James Reimer will be the starting goalie and seeking a fourth straight win.