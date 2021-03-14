Live updates, Hurricanes vs Red Wings: Goalies shine in first

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

The first period was scoreless but both teams had their chances -- and both a chance to take the lead late in the period.

The Canes had 11 shots in the first, four by defenseman Brady Skjei, to test goalie Jonathan Bernier. Andrei Svechnikov skated up the slot for a forehand that Bernier blocked with the shaft of his stick with 2:20 left in the period,

The Canes’ Alex Nedeljkovic faced eight shots in the first but made back-to-back stops on Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri late in the period. Larkin also tested Nedeljkovic earlier in the first but the guy the Canes call “Ned” stayed patient, didn’t over-commit and made the stop.

No penalties in the first. That had to be a priority for the Red Wings given the Canes’ power-play efficiency the past seven games: 12 goals on 25 power plays.

No Svechnikov vs Svechnikov matchup in this one like the game in Raleigh when the Wings’ Evgeny Svechnikov faced off against his brother for the first time in the NHL. Evgeny Svechnikov has since been reassigned to the AHL.

Game setup

The Hurricanes’ first trip to Detroit this season was memorable. The Canes won their-season opener, then lost to the Red Wings in the second game for a split.

Before the second game, Canes captain Jordan Staal went on the NHL COVID protocol list after testing positive for coronavirus. There would be others to soon follow. while Staal went into quarantine.

That was in mid-January. The Canes return to Detroit with a 19-6-1 record, with a seven-game winning streak and a spot among the Central Division leaders as they face off Sunday against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings are 8-6-14, but beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in their last game, holding on for a 6-4 win after leading 5-2 after two periods. They lost to Tampa Bay in overtime in the first of the two-game set.

The Canes and Wings last played March 4 in Raleigh, on the night fans were first allowed back in PNC Arena. The Canes came away with a 5-2 win but needed a Martin Necas goal late in the second for a 2-2 tie, then got goals from Staal, Jesper Fast and Nino Niederreiter in the third to put it away.

The approach Sunday?

“It doesn’t matter who you play, it’s about being ready to go,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Sunday morning. “We just played them a little while ago and they were all over us at times in that game.

“We have to be ready. It’s the NHL, it’s your job and that’s the key. The good teams are ready more often than not, and that’s to be ready to play a consistent game. We’ve done a pretty good job of that this year.”

Gardiner to taxi squad

Defenseman Jake Gardiner on Sunday cleared NHL waivers and was placed on the team’s taxi squad.

Gardiner has missed nine of the past 11 games for the Canes, and coach Rod Brind’Amour has said the veteran D-man has had some back issues. He has since been cleared medically to play.

Gardiner was placed on waivers Saturday with the purpose of sending him to the taxi squad if not claimed. His average salary of $4.05 million will not count against the NHL salary cap while on the taxi squad.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Sunday goalie Alex Nedeljkovic would make his ninth start of the season. Nedeljkovic has 5-2-1 record, 2.21 goals-against average and .926 save percentage, and has won his last three starts.

Center Vincent Trocheck will miss his second game with an upper-body injury and there were no expected line changes or D-pair changes for the Canes from their 5-1 win Thursday over the Nashville Predators.

Morgan Geekie will get another game in a return to the arena where he scored in his second NHL game last March.

Goalie Petr Mrazek (thumb) will miss his 22nd game and forward Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) his fourth straight game.