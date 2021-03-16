Live updates: Niederreiter has power-play score for Canes

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his power-play goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 4, 2021. AP Photo/Chris Seward) AP

Both teams scored power-play goals in the first four minutes of the game as the referees have their whistles working early.

Nino Niederreiter scored his 13th of the season for the Canes at 2:21, taking a pass from Jesper Fast in front of the net and punching the puck in. Jake Bean also had an assist.

But 27 seconds later, Canes defenseman Haydn Fleury was called for interference on the Wings’ Evgeny Svechnikov and Detroit tied it. Adam Erne knocked in the rebound of a Filip Zadina shot.

Game setup

Here we go again.

The Hurricanes and Red Wings are playing and each team will have a Svechnikov on the roster, and likely on the ice together at times.

Until March 4, Andrei Svechnikov of the Canes had never played against his older brother, Evgeny of the Red Wings, in a hockey game. In that game at PNC Arena, the two forwards took a quick photo together before pregame warmups — both wear No. 37 — in a special moment for the family Svechnikov.

Once the game was played, Andrei Svechnikokv had a goal and assist in the Canes’ 5-2 victory. Evgeny Svechnikov also had a point, with an assist on the second of Filip Zadina’s two goals that game.

When the Canes and Wings faced off Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Evgeny was with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s AHL team. He was reassigned Monday to the Wings’ taxi squad, and with forward Bobby Ryan ruled out of Tuesday’s game will get a second chance against his brother.

The Canes (20-6-1) patiently punched out a 2-1 victory over the Wings on Sunday, using Dougie Hamilton’s first career shorthanded goal and a goal from Nino Niederreiter to win their eighth in a row. The Wings (8-17-4) scored with 9.4 seconds left in regulation when Anthony Mantha’s shot glanced off the skate of the Canes’ Sebastian Aho and past goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.

The lineup

Asked Tuesday morning if there would be a lineup change, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “Nope.” Not as far as the skaters, that is.

Brind’Amour will stick with his goalie rotation and have James Reimer in net after Nedeljkovic started Sunday. Reimer has won his last four starts.

The Canes will continue to have Haydn Fleury and Jake Bean as their third defensive pairing. Defenseman Jake Gardiner, recently placed on NHL waivers and then assigned to the taxi squad, has played just once since Feb. 24.

Injury report

Brind’Amour was asked Tuesday if center Vincent Trocheck could be ruled “day to day” or “week to week.” Trocheck will miss his third game Tuesday with an upper-body injury while rookie center Morgan Geekie gets a third straight game.

“I think when we get back (to Raleigh) we’ll have a clearer understanding of what’s going on,” Brind’Amour said of Trocheck’s injury status.

Goalie Petr Mrazek (thumb surgery) will miss his 23rd game and forward Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) his fifth straight. Teravainen has been out 12 of the past 13 games.

Of note

The Canes on Tuesday recalled defenseman Joey Keane and goaltender Beck Warm to the team’s taxi squad from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Joakim Ryan and goaltender Antoine Bibeau were reassigned to Chicago.

Keane, 21, has eight assists in 13 AHL games with the Wolves this season. Warm, 21, has posted a 5-1-0 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage and one shutout in six AHL games with Chicago.