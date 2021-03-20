Live updates: Carolina Hurricanes host Columbus Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes’ Nino Niederreiter (21) works to prevent a score by Columbus’ Nick Folingo (71) in the third period on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

It was apparent early that the Canes had more early jump than they did Thursday, when they slumbered through the first period at PNC Arena.

The Canes quickly have transitioned to the offensive zone and have had the only power play of the period after a forechecking shift by the Jordan Staal line forced a penalty by David Savard. Not that the Canes got much out of it. Blue Jackets forward Riley Nash had the best chance shorthanded.

The Blue Jackets used the kill to gain more footing in the first and it was an even period. The Canes had 10 shots and Columbus 9 , and the Canes with a 10-6 edge in scoring chances (naturalstattrick.com)

Game setup

There are pluses and minuses to playing the same team four straight times, Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele said Saturday.

The Canes and Blue Jackets are set to match up for a second time Saturday at PNC Arena, then it’s off to Columbus for the last two games of the four-game set.

“I think you treat it like every other game,” Foegele said after the morning skate at PNC Arena. “The pluses are you try to find their weaknesses each game and try to make adjustments and try to capitalize on that.

“Minuses? I don’t know if there are any minuses. Just that sometimes it’s annoying playing the same team but that’s the year we have right now.”

Annoying is one word to describe the Blue Jackets (12-12-7) as an opponent. They’re competitive, they’re combative, much like their coach, John Tortorella. They’re also looking to grind their way into playoff position in the Central Division, where the top four teams advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Annoying? For Foegele, that was seeing Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo make a spectacular save on a Foegele shot Thursday. With Korpisalo down in the crease, Foegele had an open net but Korpisalo somehow stretched out to get his stick on Foegele’s shot and stop it.

The Canes were leading 2-1. A Foegele goal could have been a backbreaker for Columbus, but the Blue Jackets tied the score and won in overtime 3-2.

“He’s a good goalie. He’s made that save, I don’t know, that’s his fourth time in the last two weeks on making the exact same save,” Foegele said. “You put it away and you focus on the next game and you hope you get one on him next time.”

That won’t be Saturday. Elvis Merzlikins will start for Columbus.

The lineup

Other than in net, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour isn’t changing anything from Thursday. Same lineup, same lines, same defensive pairings.

Goalie James Reimer will get his 17th start of the season after Alex Nedeljkovic started Thursday. Reimer had a four-game win streak end Tuesday in the 4-2 loss at Detroit.

Brind’Amour said there were no further updates on those who are injured: center Vincent Trocheck (upper body), forward Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) and goalie Petr Mrazek (thumb). None was at Saturday’s morning skate.

Milestone for Waddell

Canes president and general manager Don Waddell will mark his 1,000th game as an NHL executive Saturday.

“He’s been good because he’s easy to talk to and there’s good communication that way,” Brind’Amour said Saturday. “It doesn’t feel like he’s the boss. He makes it feel like he’s one of us, so to speak. I think that’s been real positive around here and I think he’s been great. A thousand games is a big deal.”

Waddell previously was president and general manager of the Atlanta Thrashers. He first served as the Hurricanes’ president before also taking on the dual job of president and GM in May 2018. The Canes have reached the playoffs the past two seasons.

“He’s done a lot of hard work to get this group where it should be and where it needs to be,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said Saturday. “He’s been a big part of our success this season.