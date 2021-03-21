Canes’ Andrei Svechnikov happy to score, unhappy about overtime mistake

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) reacts after a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Just when it appeared it might Andrei Svechnikov’s night, it wasn’t.

First, the winger scored in the second period, giving the Carolina Hurricanes a 1-0 lead Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets. There was a palpable sense of relief after Svechnikov battled his way into position in front of the net and then batted a rebound into the net -- for the player, for his teammates, for many of those in attendance at PNC Arena.

Svechnikov has been caught up in the first serious scoring slump of his three-year NHL career, not producing a 5-on-5 goal since Feb. 4 and had only two goals -- a power-play score and empty-net goal -- in the 21 games before Saturday. The frustration built.

But there he was, scoring at even strength, knocking in a rebound, smiling, punching the air. On Thursday, after a loss to Columbus, he came back on the ice an hour or so after the game, alone, taking shots, still working. That had translated into the real thing -- puck in net.

“For sure when you score you have more confidence,” Svechnikov said after the game. “Especially, I had so many chances in the last game. But even when you score you lost this game. It’s kind of bad.”

No, the top storyline Saturday would not be “Svechnikov goal helps Canes win.” It’s never that easy in the NHL and never that easy when the Canes play the Blue Jackets, a gritty lot.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, top, encourages his team during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Gerry Broome AP

The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in a shootout. They did that after Svechnikov was ruled offside on an overtime power play moments before Dougie Hamilton drilled an apparent winning shot that had PNC Arena jumping and the Canes players mobbing Hamilton.

“I think I just got too excited,” Svechnikov said. “I should be more patient. But it’s hockey. It happens.”

Svechnikov then had a chance to end the shootout in the third round. But he didn’t get a shot on net, going wide right on his attempt. That allowed Patrik Laine the chance to score and extend the shootout for Columbus and Oliver Bjorkstrand a chance to win it after Nino Niederreiter failed to score for Carolina.

The Canes (20-7-3) now have a three-game winless streak and their scoring has dried up of late -- two goals in each of the last four games -- as they continue to grapple with the loss of injured center Vincent Trocheck.

But a scoring burst from Svechnikov, something like his start to the season when he had six goals in the first eight games, could remedy that. And he’s capable of it.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Svechnikov’s goal Saturday should be a “weight off his shoulders.”

“It really doesn’t affect the way I think he has been playing,” Brind’Amour said in the postgame. “But for him it’s a big weight. He puts a lot of pressure on himself.

“We want him to score and we obviously need him to score. But that doesn’t necessarily gauge if he’s playing well or not.”

Svechnikov still has things to learn

As for the offside call, Brind’Amour said it was another teachable moment for Svechnikov, who will turn 21 on March 26.

“He’ll learn from this one. Take the extra second, make sure,” Brind’Amour said, “It’s a 4-on-3 (power play). No reason to get excited. I don’t think you’ll see him do that again.”

After the morning skate on Saturday, Brind’Amour and captain Jordan Staal had talked about Svechnikov, about his scoring struggles, of how he would handle it.

“I’m going to talk to him about just trying to enjoy it,” Brind’Amour said. “Take the pressure off. He’s going to put pressure on himself. Regardless of what you say it doesn’t matter. He wants to excel. It’s just about trying to ease his mind and go have fun and let the chips fall where they may.”

Staal said Svechnikov was getting plenty of scoring chances and continued to work hard to get them. Despite those chances, Svechnikov’s goal Saturday was just his fourth this season scored 5-on-5, a bit mind-boggling given his skills and strength, his ability to muscle his way to and around the net, his quick instincts.

Svechnikov had 24 goals and 61 points in 68 games last season before the 2019-20 season was suspended because of the pandemic. His goal Saturday was his ninth in 30 games this season.

“I’m not worried about him,” Staal said after the skate Saturday. “He understands what it takes. He gets it. Squeezing the stick a little less would be best. But he’ll be just fine.”

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

TV: FSCR.