Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) slashes the stick away from Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Killorn was called for the penalty. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

(The Hurricanes host the Lightning in a game between the Central Division leaders. Check back here for game updates)

It’s just one game in 56 this season. Another Central Division game. And all games are big games. You have to be ready every night in the NHL.

Heard all that before? And in some ways it is true. But the Hurricanes’ game Saturday against Tampa Bay at PNC Arena has a little extra sheen to it.

“This is obviously the cream of the crop,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday after the morning skate at PNC Arena. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Tampa Bay (24-7-2) is the Central Division leader with 50 points. Carolina (22-7-3) is second with 47. This is the Canes’ last home game in the regular season against the Lightning, the 2020 Stanley Cup champion.

“They’re a team we’re chasing in the standings and chasing to be a team that can do what they did last year,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said Saturday. “They play fast, they’re physical, they grind but they’ve got skill. We definitely need to be at our best.”

The Canes have twice shut out the Lightning this season at PNC Arena. Goalie Petr Mrazek blanked Tampa Bay 1-0 on Jan. 28 -- Martin Necas winning it in overtime -- and Alex Nedeljkovic posted his first career shutout in a 4-0 win Feb. 20.

James Reimer will be the starter Saturday after Nedeljkovic played consecutive games against Columbus.

Of note: Canes defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a 13-game point streak and is one goal shy of the 100th of his career.

The lineup

Alex Nedeljkovic won both games against Columbus and there was a question if he might go in net again Saturday. But Brind’Amour, who has stuck to somewhat of a rotation since Mrazek went out early in the season, will go with Reimer.

“He’s played really well and Ned’s played well,” Brind’Amour said. “Reims has been sitting for a little while now, so get him back in action.”

Reimer’s last start was an overtime loss to Columbus a week ago. There will be no other lineup changes from Thursday’s game at Columbus.

Injury update

Center Vincent Trocheck took part in the morning skate Saturday at PNC Arena, at times jumping into line rushes. But Brind’Amour said Trocheck, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, would miss an eighth straight game, saying he did not know when Trocheck would return to the lineup.

“That’s a medical question and you’ve got to pass a bunch of tests and hurdles and things,” Brind’Amour said. “Right now it’s encouraging that he’s out there, because whenever he does get the green light he can probaby get right into it. That’s the good news. But I can’t tell you when that might be.”

Forward Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) did some skating on his own Saturday. Petr Mrazek took part in the morning skate as the third goalie.

Brind’Amour said with the loss of Teravainen and Trocheck the Canes are missing “two huge parts” of the team.

“That doesn’t get talked about enough, for me,” he added. “That’s a big huge hole that’s there,”