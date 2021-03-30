Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) shoots as Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) and defenseman Brady Skjei (76) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) AP

(The Hurricanes play the first of two road games against the Blackhawks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Check here for updates.)

This is the night the Hurricanes have Vincent Trocheck back in the lineup.

The center, who has missed eight games with an upper-body injury, went through a full practice Monday before the Canes left for Chicago. The Canes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday and Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour did not fully commit Tuesday morning to having Trocheck back, saying, “He’s a possibility.”

In other words, a game-time decision. But Trocheck will be back and will center a line with Andrei Svechnikov and Jesper Fast. That would have Jordan Staal centering a line with Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele, Steven Lorentz centering the fourth line and Morgan Geekie made a scratch.

Brind’Amour said Tuesday that Alex Nedeljkovic would be the starting goalie, playing his 13th game of the season.

The Canes (23-7-3) had won six straight games when Trocheck was injured against Nashville on March 9, taking a cross-check in the back. They have gone 5-1-2 in the eight games he has missed.

The Canes are second in the Central Division but have played one fewer game than Tampa Bay and are tied with Vegas for the best point-percentage (.742) in the NHL

The Blackhawks, in contrast, are 16-15-5, have lost their last two games and are 3-7-0 in their last 10. The Canes have won two of three this season against Chicago, losing 6-4 in their last game at the United Center on Feb. 4.

“They play a high-octane game,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “They have some players who are pretty impressive and they create a lot of offense. Obviously we’d like to contain that. We’ll see how the game goes. Sometimes, when you play a team that’s willing to give up chances, that’s what you end up getting. It’s kind of the yin and yang of it.”

Of note

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton keeps piling up points and adding to his point streak. It’s now at 14 games, the longest active streak in the NHL and the longest in the league this season -- Toronto’s Auston Matthews had a 13-game streak. Hamilton’s next goal will be the 100th of his career. ...

The Canes’ 49 points in the first 33 games set a franchise record. The previous record? The 2005-06 team had 46 points, going 22-9-2 in the first 33 games.