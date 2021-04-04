Goalie Petr Mrazek to return for Hurricanes against Dallas Stars

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

The long wait is over for goaltender Petr Mrazek.

The Carolina Hurricanes will have Mrazek in net for the first time since Jan. 30 on Sunday when they host the Dallas Stars.

Mrazek has not played in an NHL game since dislocating his right thumb early in a game against the Stars at PNC Area. The injury came during a collision in the crease with Canes forward Max McCormick, who was later injured and left the game.

Mrazek, who was making his fourth start, was leading the NHL in goals-against average (0.99) and save percentage (.955). But surgery was needed and the extended rehab began as rookie Alex Nedeljkovic joined veteran James Reimer as the Canes’ two goalies.

Mrazek has missed the past 31 games for the Canes (24-9-3), who were beaten 3-2 Saturday by the Stars at PNC Arena. Nedeljkovic, who was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for March, took the loss.

The Canes took advantage of favorable scheduling in Chicago on Thursday to allow Mrazek to get a game with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League. Assigned to the Wolves on a conditioning stint, he made 43 saves Thursday afternoon in a 5-2 victory, then rejoined the Canes, who had a road game that night against the Blackhawks.

“Obviously with him being out as long as he has, it’d be tough to just say ‘Hey, let’s throw you into an NHL game not knowing how you feel’ because there’s still obviously a little question mark in his mind,” Brind’Amour said Thursday. “This hopefully alleviates that.”

Canes general manager Don Waddell has said the plan was to keep all three goalies on the active roster. Mrazek and Reimer are due to become unrestricted free agents after the season and Nedeljkovic will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.