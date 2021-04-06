Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) tries to control the puck and shoot it at Florida Panthers’ goaltender Chris Driedger (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

(The Hurricanes host the Panthers, the Central Division leaders, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Check here for game updates)

Two games against the Dallas Stars were physical, with blowup hits and aggressive checking, with good, clean shots hard to find and goals hard to score.

In other words, much like playoff games for the Hurricanes.

Now, in come the Panthers for two games. Do the Canes expect more of the same type of intensity?

“I do, definitely,” defenseman Brady Skjei said Tuesday. “I think a lot of the games closing in on the end of the season here are going to be playoff intensity. We definitely had that the last two games. I think (Tuesday) and the following won’t be anything different than that.”

The Canes (25-9-3) split the two games with the Stars, losing 3-2 and then winning 1-0 on Sunday behind goalie Petr Mrazek. While hit totals can vary depending on who’s keeping the game statistics, the Canes were credited with 54 in the shutout win, including eight from Cedric Paquette and seven by Jordan Martinook.

The Panthers (26-9-4) won’t be backing off, nor do the Canes expect it. Florida has lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad for the season with an injury but the Panthers have gone 4-0-0 since losing a player who would have been a Norris Trophy candidate and are on a six-game winning streak.

“It seems like they’re all buying into a system and they’re not giving other teams much room,” Skjei said. “They’re playing well right now. They also play hard, which you need to do this time of year, so they’re a solid team and they’re playing well.”

The Canes are 3-0-1 in the four games with the Panthers this season, with the blemish an overtime loss Feb. 17 at PNC Arena,

The lineup

Mrazek, after his 28-save shutout against the Stars, will start again Tuesday. Alex Nedeljkovic will be the backup.

Forward Brock McGinn, injured Sunday, will not play Tuesday and Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said McGinn’s status still is being evaluated.

In the line rushes at the morning skate, Sebastian Aho centered Andrei Svechnikov and Jesper Fast; Vincent Trocheck centered Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas; Jordan Staal was with Warren Foegele and Jordan Martinook; and Morgan Geekie with Steven Lorentz and Paquette.

The defensive pairs were Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Skjei-Brett Pesce and Jake Bean-Haydn Fleury.