Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) and Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) battle for the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

(The Hurricanes host the Red Wings in the fifth game of an eight-game homestand Saturday at 7 p.m. Check back for game updates)

It’s one of those statistics that’s hard to figure: the Hurricanes are 5-0-1 this season against the Florida Panthers, a Central Division contender, but 3-2-0 against the last-place Red Wings.

Consider that the Canes were 27-9-3 heading into Saturday’s game, leading the division, and the Red Wings 13-23-6. The Canes were averaging 3.2 goals a game and have the top power play in the league. The Wings were getting 2.2 goals a game and rank 30th on the power play.

But the Red Wings also can be hard team to figure. Last Sunday, they won at Tampa Bay 5-1. Two games later, at home against the Nashville Predators, the Wings were beaten 7-1.

“We’ve got to be ready tonight. We’ve already lost two games against this team,” Canes forward Jesper Fast said after Saturday’s morning skate at PNC Arena. “We’ve got to be prepared against this team and be ready to go when the puck drops.”

The game will enable the Svechnikov brothers to play against each other again. Andrei Svechnikov of the Canes and Evgeny Svechnikov of the Wings had not been in that position in their hockey careers until this year.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and assist in the March 4 game at PNC Arena that the Canes won 5-2, but has scored just two goals in the past 16 games.

It will be Reverse Retro jersey night for the Canes, who will wear their Hartford Whalers lookalikes.

The lineup

The Canes will have goalie Petr Mrazek starting and James Reimer as the backup as Alex Nedeljkovic has the night off. Mrazek will be making his third start since his return from his thumb injury, having shut out Dallas 1-0 and beaten Florida 5-2 in his previous two starts.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defenseman Jake Gardiner would be back in the lineup, replacing Haydn Fleury. Gardiner last played March 7 against Florida and has been in two games since Feb. 19 as he has dealt with back issues and tried to work his way back into the mix.

Brind’Amour said he did not expect winger Brock McGinn, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, to return during the homestand. He said it was not a “day-to-day” situation.

Brind’Amour said he saw McGinn at PNC Arena on Saturday in an off-ice workout, calling it a “good sign,” but said McGinn was “still a little ways away.”