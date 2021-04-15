Live updates, Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Foegele gives Canes lead

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) celebrates with teammates Nino Niederreiter (21) and Jani Hakanpaa (58) after scoring in the first period to take a 1-0 lead over Nashville on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Just when it seemed the first period would end scoreless, Petr Mrazek, Jordan Staal and Warren Foegele teamed up for a score to give the Canes a 1-0 lead after the first.

Mrazek cleared the puck out of the zone and Staal chased it down on the left wing in the Preds zone, whipping a pass back across the crease to Foegele breaking in. Foegele backhanded the puck past Juuse Saros with 1:34 left in the first for his ninth goal of the season and first in seven games.

Both team had six shots in the opening period as both were tenacious in the neutral zone and the offensive flow choppy.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa played his first game for the Canes and made his presence flt, certainly to Mikael Granlund of the Preds. Hakanpaa sent Granlund to the ice with a neutral-zone hit.

The Canes had eight giveaways in the period and at times were bogged down in their zone.

Game setup

It’s posted on a wall at the Hurricanes’ practice facility at Wake Competition Center and it’s hard to miss: “Our

standard is the standard.”

Under Rod Brind’Amour as head coach, it has been a very high standard. It has been one usually met in games, competitively, as Brind’Amour often has cited a good team effort even after a loss.

That standard was not met in the Canes’ last game, an awful 3-1 loss Monday against the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. The Canes were 14-2-4 at home before that game but played like they were 2-14-4, in a game in which Brind’Amour said only goalie James Reimer played well. It also came after a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit.

The Canes (27-10-4) will look to rectify things Thursday as they host the Nashville Predators in the first of two games -- get back to their standard of play.

“We definitely got away from it the last two games,” forward Jordan Martinook said Thursday after the morning skate. “It’s no secret what makes us successful. We need to get back to it and it starts with work ethic from everybody and obviously the skill takes over from there.

“We definitely need to get back to way we were playing. We’re coming down the stretch here and we want to be playing good going into the playoffs, not going the other way. So we definitely need to turn it around here.”

The Predators (24-19-1) have won their last two games, ripping Tampa Bay 7-2 on Tuesday, and 13 of the last 15 as they hold the fourth playoff position in the Central Division. Goalie Juuse Saros, who will start Thursday and has won hsi last five, is 12-2-0 with a 1.38 goals-against average and .955 save percentage in his last 15 appearances.

The lineup

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa will make his Canes debut and will be paired Jake Bean, who described the new addition Thursday as “the nicest guy in the world.”

Brind’Amour isn’t counting on Hakanpaa being nice on the ice. He wants the 6-5 D-man using his long reach to his advantage and be positionally sound, but he also expects Hakanpaa to body-up on people and be tough in the defensive zone.

“It’s easy to work with him right away,” Bean said. “There’s been no hitches so far. Obviously we haven’t played a game yet.”

Goalie Petr Mrazek will be the Canes’ starter, making his eighth appearance of the season and his fourth since returning from his thumb injury.

Forwards Brock McGinn (upper-body injury) and Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) continue to be sidleined. Brind’Amour said the hope was that McGinn might return this month.