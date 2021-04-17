Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators

Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) skate during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

(The Hurricanes end an eight-game homestand Saturday against the Predators. Check back here for game updates)

The Hurricanes have a simple checklist for their final regular-season games.

Win as many as possible. Finish as high as possible in the Central Division. Stay healthy. Avoid any COVID-19 issues.

That’s the plan. The Canes also are hoping for a return of forwards Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) and Brock McGinn (upper-body injury) at some point down the stretch.

Playing during the pandemic, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said the health of the team has always been paramount.

“That’s the No. 1 factor. All year it’s been that,” Brind’Amour said Saturday. “Whether you’re battling injuries, COVID or whatever, every day you’re worried about that, because that could derail everything.

“Every team deals with it, every team is the same. You’ve got to play the games and you obviously have to hope that we stay healthy and get healthy. That would be perfect, if we could get our guys back.”

The Canes (28-10-4) entered Saturday’s game against Nashville with a points-percentage lead (.714) in the Central over Tampa Bay (.698). Both have 60 points but the Lightning, which faces Florida on Saturday, has played one more game than the Canes.

Injury update

Teravainen, who has played one game since Feb. 19, practiced with the team Friday and was at an optional morning skate Saturday. There were 11 skaters and goalie Petr Mrazek at Saturday’s skate.

Brind’Amour said it would be a “few days” before he could say if Teravainen was ready to get back in the lineup. His last game was March 4 against Detroit.

“It’s positive he’s with the group,” Brind’Amour said. “Is it a day to day thing? I don’t think so, but I think it’s closer to what it has been.”

McGinn, who did not practice Friday and was not at the skate Saturday, has missed the past five games.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Alex Nedeljkovic would be the starting goalie against the Predators and would play his 16th game of the season. Nedeljkovic shut out Florida 3-0 on April 8 in his last start.

Brind’Amour said there would be no other lineup changes from Thursday’s game, as Jake Bean and Jani Hakanpaa again willbe th e third defensive pair and Jake Gardiner a healthy defensive scratch.