Live updates, Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Hamilton scores for Canes

Dougie Hamilton has given the Canes, who are playing a patchwork lineup, an early 1-0 lead with his seventh goal of the season.

The defenseman fired a shot from the right point through traffic that hit a couple of Panthers players and got past goalie Chris Driedger. Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho had the assists on the goal, which came at 3:25 of the first.

Forward Jesper Fast was a late scratch for the Canes, bringing Drew Shore off the taxi squad and into the game. Forward Max McCormick also is in the lineup as Jordan Martinook is injured and out.

Game setup

Win and they’re in.

It’s that simple for the Hurricanes. A victory over the Panthers on Saturday clinches a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the third straight season, which would be a first for the Canes since the franchise relocated to North Carolina from Hartford in 1997.

There’s little suspense about it, of course. The Canes (31-10-5) go into Saturday’s game leading the Central Division by two points over the Panthers (30-13-5). Both will be among the four teams advancing to the playoffs from the Central, with only the final seedings still to be determined.

The Canes also could secure a playoff spot Saturday with an overtime or shootout loss to the Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings topping the Dallas Stars in regulation.

“There’s a lot at stake every night,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday morning. “There’s home-ice advantage, we’ve got to get in still. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to play for.”

After a nine-season absence, they returned to the playoffs in 2018-19, Brind’Amour’s first year as head coach, and again last year in the NHL’s Return to Play postseason format after the regular season was suspended in March by the pandemic.

The Canes qualified for the playoffs in 2000-01 and 2001-02, reaching the Stanley Cup Final the second year.

The lineup

Brind’Amour, asked Saturday about his lineup, said there still were a lot of “moving parts” and that some game-time decisions could be made. One won’t: Alex Nedeljkovic again will be the starting goalie, Brind’Amour said.

It will be the first time Nedeljkovic has been the starter in three consecutive games, following up his 32-save outing in the 4-2 win Thursday.

Defenseman Joakim Ryan will get a second straight start, Brind’Amour said, as Brady Skjei remains in the concussion protocol. Forward Max McCormick will replace Jordan Martinook, who Brind’Amour said was “day-to-day” with a lower-body injury.

Brind’Amour said forward Teuvo Teravainen (concussion symptoms) would not make his return in Saturday’s game.