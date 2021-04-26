Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: Canes fall behind early

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) keeps an eye on the puck while Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71), of Sweden, skates against Dallas Stars right wing Nick Caamano (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

An early penalty on the Canes’ Dougie Hamilton was soon followed by a power-play goal for the Stars and a 1-0 lead.

Hamilton was called for hooking Jamie Benn just 16 seconds into the game. Joe Pavelski then scored at 1:19 of the first as Jason Robertson crashed the net.

The puck squirted to the left of goalie James Reimer. Pavelski reeled it in and bounced it off Canes defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and past Reimer.

Game setup

The Hurricanes know what it’s like to push and push for the playoffs, grinding every game.

Two years ago, the Canes clinched their first playoff berth since 2009 in the next-to-last game of the 2018-19 regular season. The Canes beat New Jersey at PNC Arena -- goalie Petr Mrazek screaming “We’re in, yes!” when it was over -- while the Montreal Canadiens were losing to Washington. The drought was over.

The stress load is not that heavy this season. The Canes (31-10-6) go into Monday’s road game against the Dallas Stars (20-15-12) needing one point -- or Florida beating the Nashville Predators -- to quality for this year’s playoffs.

The Stars are the team that’s pressing, fighting, two points behind the Predators in the push for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division. They will be playing with extra urgency.

“It’s going to be tough,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said Monday morning. “We’re getting to the point of the season where games start to feel like playoff games. We’ve been in that spot before so we know the mindset on the other side.

“But being in the position we’re in and Roddy (Brind’Amour) has made it clear that you have to have a certain mindset. We still have to go out there with the mindset these games are just as important for us as they are for them.”

The Canes, who have 68 points, want to stay in first place in the Central. They were one point ahead of the Panthers and two points in front of Tampa Bay heading into Monday’s game.

The Stars, who lost to Tampa Bay in the 2020 Stanley Cup finals, are doing all they can to make a late-season leap into the playoffs. They’ve won five of their last six games, are 7-1-2 over the last 10 and are 5-0-1 in their last six at home. Rookie forward Jason Robertson has a seven-game point streak and Roope Hintz has 14 points in his last eight games.

The lineup

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said James Reimer would be the starting goalie Monday and that none of the Canes’ injured players would return for the game.

Reimer has a 14-5-1 record but has not played just once since April 1 as Alex Nedeljkovic and Mrazek have carried the goaltending load since Mrazek’s return from a thumb injury. Reimer’s last start was a 3-1 loss to Detroit on April 12 at PNC Arena when he allowed two goals on 29 shots -- Brind’Amour said after the game that Reimer was the only one who played well in the game.

Forward Jesper Fast (lower-body injury) took part in Monday’s morning skate at American Airlines Center but will not play for the second straight game, Brind’Amour said. Mrazek will be sidelined for a third game with a lower-body concern. Also missing will be defenseman Brady Skjei (concussion), forward Jordan Martinook (lower body) and Teuo Teravainen (concussion).

The Canes plan to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with defenseman Joakim Ryan getting another game and Jake Bean rejoining the lineup.

Brind’Amour said injured forward Brock McGinn (upper body), who did not make the road trip and has missed 10 games, was “getting better” but was not sure when he might return and play.