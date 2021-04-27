Live updates, Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: Teravainen set to return

Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak, left, and Carolina Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck (16) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) AP

(The Hurricanes and Dallas Stars play for eighth and final time in the regular season Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Check here for game updates.)

The Hurricanes have clinched a playoff spot, have a beat-up hockey team and will be playing their sixth game in nine days Tuesday as they finish off their road trip.

The question: how much do the Canes have left in the tank for one last game against the Stars?

They should have something to help energize them. The Canes tweeted that forward Teuvo Teravainen would play his first game since March 4. Teravainen suffered a concussion in the Feb. 19 game against Chicago, sat out seven games, then played one game against Detroit before being sidelined again for 25 games.

Teravainen has been practicing with the team and Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has said he was “close” to getting back in the lineup. Tuesday night is the night, and he was slated to play on a line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

After getting a rest day Sunday, the Canes (31-10-7) played with energy Monday in the front-end of the back-to-back, although losing 4-3 in overtime -- or as Brind’Amour calls the OT, “The talent show part.” One point earned them a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs for a third straight season.

The pressure is on the Stars (21-15-12). Despite the win Monday, the Stars remained two points behind the Nashville Predators and out of the fourth playoff position in the Central Division as the Preds beat the Florida Panthers.

The Canes, with eight games remaining in the regular season, have a division-leading 69 points -- on pace for a 118-point season in a normal 82-game regular season. The Panthers are two points behind Carolina. Tampa Bay, which did not play Monday, had 66 points going into its game Tuesday against Chicago.

“There’s no easy way to play a hockey game so you have to go out there to win,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “I think we’ve already kind of managed it where we’ve had a couple guys dinged up that I guarantee if we were fighting for that last spot they’d be playing. But we said ‘OK, take some time off.’

“We’re in that process but when we go to play the game, we prepare to win and we will do everything to win the game. There’s no other way to do it. There’s still 16 points out there that we’ve got to fight for.”

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Alex Nedeljkovic would be the starting goalie and indicated there likely would be no lineup changes from Monday’s game. The Canes had 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the lineup Monday.

It will be the 20th game this season for Nedeljkovic (12-4-3), who has a 1.98 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. It also will be the fourth start on the road trip for the rookie, who faces former Canes goalie Anton Khudobin of the Stars.

The injury list: Brady Skjei (concussion), Brock McGinn (upper-body), Petr Mrazek (lower-body), Jesper Fast (lower-body) and Jordan Martinook (lower body).