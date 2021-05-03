Live updates, Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Hamilton, Necas score for Canes

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) checks Chicago Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

The Canes began the game with strong forechecking shifts and continued until Dougie Hamilton scored for a 1-0 lead. And then Martin Necas made it 2-0.

The defenseman scored moments after fanning on an open shot. He controlled the puck on the far side of the net and got off a tight-angled shot that banked off goalie Malcolm Subban.

Hamilton’s 10th goal of the season, and second in as many games, came at 6:33 of the first. Vincent Trocheck and Warren Foegele had the assists.

Necas scored at 13:34 with a shot from the top of the slot that had Nino Niederreiter in front of Subban, the puck hitting the inside of the post. Necas’ goal was his 12th of the season and his first in 12 games.

Trocheck earned his second assist of the game and Jake Bean also had an assist.

Forward Jesper Fast started the game on the Jordan Staal line after missing the past five games with an injury.

Game setup

The balancing act continues for the Hurricanes, who want to win the Central Division but want to go into the playoffs with a full complement of healthy players.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said forward Jesper Fast, who has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury, might return Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena.

Goalie Petr Mrazek served as the backup goalie to Nedeljkovic after being out seven games with a lower-body injury.

Forwards Brock McGinn (upper-body) and Jordan Martinook (lower-body) continue to be sidelined. McGinn has been out the last 14 games and Martinook five.

The Canes (34-10-7) and Blackhawks (22-23-6) play three times in four days to finish out their Central season series. Carolina, with 75 points, goes into the game with a two-point lead over Tampa Bay and Florida in the division, with one game-in-hand on the Lightning and two on the Panthers. The Canes also led the NHL in points.

“There’s a lot on the line,” center Vincent Trocheck said. “We’re trying to win every game going down the stretch. Nobody wants to create bad habits going into the playoffs.”

The lineup: Ned in net

Brind’Amour said goalie Alex Nedeljkovic would make his 22nd start of the season on Monday. The rookie, the winner Saturday against Columbus, has a 14-4-3 record with a 1.89 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

If Nedeljkovic plays more than 30 minutes in Monday’s game, it will mark his 27th game with 30 or more minutes -- he played 29:57 in his first NHL game.. The 27th game qualifies him as a restricted free agent after the season.

Nedeljkovic could have qualified as a Group 6 unrestricted agree agent. He is 25, has played three years of professional hockey and has an expiring contract this season.